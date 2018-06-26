Kate Middleton Banned From Wimbledon For This Stunning Reason

It has to do with the future of England's monarchy.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was reportedly banned from the sporting event Wimbledon in 2013 for a reason that surprised tennis fans around the world.

Middleton, who is a huge tennis fan, always made it a point to attend the event with her husband Prince William and sister Pippa Middleton. Opening up for a BBC documentary, the 36-year-old explained that five years ago, she was banned from the tournament.

The surprising reason Middleton was banned? She was pregnant with Prince George at the time and her doctors forbade her from attending the Men’s Singles final. It came as a surprise that she didn’t attend, as the Duchess is often spotted courtside at big matches, and that was one that was not to be missed by tennis fans. She would give birth to the future King of England just two short weeks later.

“I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn’t able to turn up,” Kate explained in the BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. The Duchess was absent from the final match between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic in 2013. “I wrote to Andy Murray afterward saying sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.”

Kate’s doctor said she would “definitely not” be able to watch from her usual spot inside the royal box during the last weeks of her pregnancy with Prince George, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail reported the mother of three spoke in the documentary on behalf of her role as a patron of All England Lawn Tennis Club. In the interview, she also shared some family secrets about their passions for the game.

Middleton remarked, “I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up.” The Duchess also explained that she once considered a professional tennis career while being interviewed for the documentary. “It inspires young people including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking “Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Duchess also went on to reveal who her mother Carole Middleton’s favorite tennis player is, explaining that her mother “has a thing” for Roger Federer according to the documentary piece. “Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob,” Middleton quipped. “I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too.”

Middleton may be able to attend this year’s matches, as she gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis in April 2018. It has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace if the Duchess will attend as she is still on royal maternity leave from all her official duties.