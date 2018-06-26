‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Mon. June 25: Brooke Blasts Bill, Wyatt & Sally Caught Kissing, Hope’s Chance

Bill tries to justify his actions to a livid Brooke.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, June 25, reveals that Bill tried to justify his actions to Brooke, Wyatt and Sally got caught mid-kiss, while Steffy may have given Hope a second chance at winning back Liam.

Steffy Delays Wedding

Liam (Scott Clifton) just can’t understand why Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doesn’t want to get married right away. Of course, Bold and the Beautiful viewers are already in the loop and know that Bill (Don Diamont) has threatened to go to the cops and tell them that her mother is his shooter, should she marry Liam. Instead, Steffy tells him that she needs to figure things out. According to She Knows Soaps, she tells him that she definitely wants to get married to him and just knowing that he wants to tie the knot means the world to her.

Brooke Tells Bill Off

Bill arrives at Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house, and according to Soap Central, he tells her he knows that she wants to let him have it. Brooke tells him that she doesn’t know why he hurts the people he cares about when for years he had claimed that family meant everything to him. Bill tried to justify his actions stating that Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle) belonged together, trying to curry favor as he knows that Brooke believes that too.

However, Brooke was having none of it as she pointed out that he is just trying to use Hope to get what he wanted – Steffy. When Brooke pointed out that Liam made his choice and that he and Steffy were getting married, Bill replied that she shouldn’t buy a wedding gift yet.

Brooke lashes out at Bill for his terrible behavior towards his loved ones. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/CJVorqeojs #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/P8ztqQyUU2 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 25, 2018

Hope Learns The Wedding Is On Hold

Xander (Adain Bradley) and Emma (Nia Sioux) were just about to kiss again when Hope walked in. She is very distracted because Liam told her that he and Steffy would be getting married soon. Emma cannot believe that Liam can go from Hope to Steffy in such a short space of time.

Later, Liam confirms that he will be returning to Hope for the Future to work on their website. He also tells Hope that the wedding has been postponed. He explained that Steffy had halted their wedding plans for the moment. Bold and the Beautiful recap also states that Hope wanted to know why they were putting their marriage plans on hold.

Eric & Quinn Walk In On Wyatt & Sally

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) tells Sally (Courtney Hope) he wouldn’t want her to go anywhere else, and they kiss. Just then, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook) walk in. They are shocked to find Sally at Wyatt’s place and especially Quinn questions her motives. Sally is reminded that she has stolen from the Forresters before and that they have no reason to trust her. Sally says that she is trying to rebuild her life after Bill. She knows that Bill also made Quinn’s life difficult.

Quinn acquiesces, and Wyatt jumps in and says that Forrester could always use some added talent. Eric picks up the queue and said that he would consider giving Sally a job at Forester Creations. Tune in to the Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.