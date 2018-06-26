Demi Lovato Proclaims She’s ‘Free’ After Sobriety Relapse With New Tattoo

She debuted the new ink on Instagram.

Singer and songwriter Demi Lovato has added yet another new piece of body ink to her growing collection. Her latest tattoo is dedicated to her newfound sobriety since relapsing after six years sober from drugs and alcohol.

The singer, 25, debuted a tattoo on her right pinky finger that read “Free” in cursive.

“June 22, 2018,” Lovato captioned the photo on her Instagram story on Monday. Allegedly, this is likely the date she was inked with her latest body art.

Also in the singer’s social media story was another photo which has an even more special meaning to the “Sober” singer. In a show of solidarity, Lovato’s team, including her manager, assistant, and security, also got “Free” tattooed on their pinkies.

“The team that tats together stays together,” Lovato captioned a group photo of their fingers grouped together.

“That moment when you realize you’re living your dream with the people you love #free,” Lauren Einbinder of management team Philymack shared on Instagram.

“Everyone deserves to speak their truth! Love is accepting someone for who they are and for who they are not! #free #Spirits,” hairstylist César Ramirez posted on Instagram.

Lovato’s tattoo reveal comes four days after she announced her relapse. On June 21, the pop star released the new single, “Sober” in which she revealed she broke her six-year sobriety.

People Magazine reported that the singer and former Disney starlet had relapsed after battling addiction, mental illness and an eating disorder for years. In 2011, she entered a clinical treatment center, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm, and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Lovato marked six years of sober living in March of 2016. Fans suspected something was up with the singer after a photo made the rounds on social media showing Lovato holding a cup containing a yellow liquid; in the other, the cup was blurred out.

Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. ???????? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018

A fan made a comment that drew the ire of the singer. Buzzfeed reported a fan noticed the cup and stated, “I’m not tryna question Demi’s sobriety bc I have a lot of respect for her. It just seems weird that her best friends post this pic with it shaded and then Hayley who isn’t really that close to Demi posts the one where you can see what she’s holding??”

Lovato noticed the comment and posted one of her own, making it clear that she resented that implication that she had broken her sobriety. “I don’t have to defend anything but it was Red Bull,” she fired back.

“Every day is a battle,” she said at the time. “You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well.”