Trump Is ‘Going To Grade’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders As She Loses The President’s Approval, Reports ‘NYT’

President Trump reluctantly supported his White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after she was asked to leave a Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, according to a new report.

While conservatives rallied behind Sanders, a New York Times report says that Trump uncharacteristically waited 48 hours to slam the restaurant in response to the incident.

In a Twitter post criticizing the appearance of the restaurant’s exterior, Trump called the restaurant “filthy” and in “desperate” need of a paint job. He called Ms. Sanders a “fine person.”

The New York Times reports that Trump has privately asked people their thoughts on Sanders, which is indicative of his lack of approval at her job performance.

Trump has reportedly told Sanders that he is “going to grade” her performances in the White House brief room. Sources told the NYT that Trump makes the threat in a jovial manner.

It is unclear why Sarah Sanders is falling out of favor with the president. Trump disapproved of Sanders’ decision to stay at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April during a comedy routine, in which Michelle Wolf called her a liar.

Others praised Sanders for facing the criticism head-on instead of leaving – perceiving it as a sign of resilience. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman was impressed by Sanders decision to remain at the dinner.

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

Sarah Sanders denied a CBS News report earlier this month stating that she planned to quit her White House job. Responding on Twitter, Sanders said CBS did not ask her for a quote and reaffirmed her commitment to the job.

“Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave the WH’ without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS”

Amid the ongoing family separation crisis, Sarah Huckabee Sanders focused the national conversation on her ejection from a restaurant over the policy https://t.co/ajJ5fvmxZQ — POLITICO (@politico) June 26, 2018

Sanders is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who ran for president in 2008 and 2016. Sanders was promoted from deputy press secretary to press secretary after Sean Spicer resigned from the role in July last year.

Sanders has been criticized for defending Trump’s misstatements and allegedly giving false statements to reporters.

In support of Jeff Sessions biblical reference, Sarah Sanders says it was right to use the Bible to defend the Trump administration’s immigration policy of separating mothers from their children.

Many opponents of the policy felt that it crossed a moral boundary, which has led to several public protests of Trump administration officials deemed complicit. The Red Hen restaurant owner cited Sanders’ defense of the immigration policy as one of the reasons for asking her to leave.