Pete Davidson Shares PDA Pic With Ariana Grande To Celebrate His ‘Angel’s’ Birthday

The pop singer turns 25 on June 26.

Comedian Pete Davidson shared a sexy pic on social media where he honored new fiancée Ariana Grande in honor of her birthday on June 26. The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer has turned 25-years-old. The Saturday Night Live actor, 24, shared a photo of himself tenderly carrying the singer on his back on Instagram, which he posted minutes after midnight to be the first one to wish her congratulations on her special day.

“Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! You’re my favorite person that ever existed I love you so much,” Davidson wrote in the caption. In the photo, Grande can be seen wearing a tiny black dress, stiletto boots, and her signature long ponytail.

Davidson is shown carrying his lady love while she looks over her shoulder and sticks her tongue out for the camera.

Grande shared photos and videos of her birthday celebration on her Instagram story. She spent the night of June 24 surrounded by family and friends where she was feted with multiple cakes, symbolizing each important moment in her life.

Also in attendance was the singer’s brother Frankie Grande, who recently had a party of his own to celebrate one year of sobriety. She shared videos and photos of the birthday celebration to her Instagram Story.

The singer’s main cake featured a photo of her as a child. In the pic, she wore a rose in her curly hair. Another cake featured a photo of Grande blowing a kiss to a photo of former President Barack Obama with a Mickey Mouse cartoon standing next to her.

Grande and Davidson have not been shy about packing on the PDA. They share photos and Instagram videos of one another where they can be seen treating each other affectionately.

After engagement rumors swirled around the couple for weeks after Grande was seen sporting a huge diamond ring, Davidson confirmed the couple’s engagement during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said, as reported by Billboard. “It’s so lit. It’s so funny to walk down the street because dudes are walking by,” he explained as he reenacted someone tipping their hat to him, adding, “Did you see that Derek Jeter commercial? He’s retiring and everybody tips their hat.”

“Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’ I was like I didn’t know I was that ugly,” he said.

People Magazine confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11. The SNL star proposed to the former Nickelodeon star with a dazzling three-carat engagement ring from Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna, which cost $93,000, according to People.