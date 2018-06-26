Becca Kufrin Leaves David In The Desert, Marking Another Desertion On ‘The Bachelorette’

Becca's desert desertion isn't the first time the ABC franchise has left a rejected suitor without a ride home.

Talk about a bad Bachelorette breakup. Fans of the ABC dating show know things are bad when The Bachelorette doesn’t walk her ousted suitor out and give him a goodbye hug. On this week’s episode of the rose-filled reality show, Becca Kufrin seemingly went back to middle school when she went on the dreaded two-on-one date with arch enemies, David Ravitz and Jordan Kimball. The men spent the bulk of their alone time with Becca trashing one another, so it’s no wonder she had enough.

David, as Bachelorette fans may recall, has long been ranting about Jordan’s true intentions for signing on to the dating show, even publicly calling him out for his 4000 Tinder matches. On the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, David tattled to Becca about Jordan’s behavior in a Vegas casino, alleging that the male model said he’d be “settling” if he ended up with Becca.

David was cocky ahead of the two-on-one. The night before, he told his rival, “One of us is going home. And it’s certainly not going to be me.”

Fast forward to a limo ride to the Valley of Fire, where David tells Becca that Jordan was checking out other women at the casino, and then triggers her with the “settling” comment. A frustrated Becca Kufrin admits the word “settle” reminds her of when Arie Luyendyk Jr. believed she was the “safe” choice over Lauren Burnham last season on The Bachelor—and we all know how that ended.

Kufrin later told Jordan what David said about him, and he did not take it well. ABC posted video of David and Jordan’s Bachelorette blowout, which you can see below.

After Becca laments that she feels like she’s “back in sixth grade,” it’s time for producers to set her up to strand one of these buffoons in the desert. That’d be David. Becca rehashed things with Chicken Man, then told him she was gonna go. Becca went all right—off in her red Jeep while David was left to fend for himself in the Valley of Fire.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a Bachelorette has left a guy roseless and without a way home. Back in Season 6, Ali Fedotowsky famously left Kasey Kahl out in the cold—this after he got a tattoo on his forearm as a symbol of his commitment to her. Kasey vowed to “guard and protect” Ali’s heart, but she dumped him two days later by leaving him on an iceberg.

Even Bachelor stars have pulled this stunt. Bachelor Ben Higgins famously took a boat out to a private island with Olivia Caridi, and while she used her alone time to tell him she’s fallen in love with him, he told her it was time to say goodbye. Ben sailed off into the sunset in his boat, leaving Olivia standing alone on the deserted isle.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.