Death Grips Drop Surprise Instrumental Album Days After ‘Year Of The Snitch,’ Then A Tour Announcement

New album, new tour, and another new album.

On Friday, June 22, Death Grips released Year Of The Snitch to reviews ranging from confused to unsettled. While critics are left scratching their heads about what to make of such an album, fans are mostly giving the new record glowing reviews. With an exclusive review for Year of The Snitch, right here on Inquisitr, the Sacramento punk-rap trio are seemingly set to be making headlines for the foreseeable future. Especially after twin announcements via social media, while most of their fans were sound asleep.

As Pitchfork reports via Twitter and Facebook as well as their 18 and over official website, Death Grips quietly delivered an instrumental version of Year Of The Snitch. It came a mere four days after the band released the standard version of the album across all major online streaming platforms. The instrumental version was direct-linked by the band in what has become their signature unceremonious manner, directing to the entirety of the album on YouTube.

Then, about an hour before dawn on the East Coast, Death Grips dropped another bombshell, which included a list of European tour dates.

Altogether the European tour consists of seven tour dates, which included stops in London, Germany, and France, among others. All dates were listed on the band’s official Facebook but did not appear on Twitter as of the time of this writing.

Brixton Academy – London August 31 – Barrowlands – Glasgow September 1 – Albert Hall – Manchester September 4 – Astra – Berlin September 5 – Paradiso – Amsterdam September 7 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels September 8 – Elysee Montmartre – Paris

Death Grips are set to embark on a European tour toward the end of Summer, but many fans are still asking when they can expect a U.S. tour. So far there has been no hint, let alone an announcement of any such tour.

Yeah of The Snitch, even with virtually zero mainstream promotion, has already received nearly 200,000 plays on Spotify alone, since being released last Friday. While Death Grips actively avoid the spotlight, their fan base continues to grow, mostly by word of mouth.

Death Grips were recently labeled as having lost their status of being experimental. In The Daily Californian, Seiji Saliyama took Death Grips to task, calling their closing song “pop-punk” and scoring the group a two out of a possible five. Thus far Death Grips fan-favorite music critic Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop has been silent on Year of the Snitch, though is expected to post a review soon. Fantano rated 2012’s The Money Store a perfect 10/10. Another notable absence is Pitchfork who regularly rate Death Grips well for reviews.

Year of the Snitch was reviewed at the Inquisitr and left unscored.