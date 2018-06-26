Cleveland Browns: Corey Coleman Needs To Step Up During Training Camp

Corey Coleman needs to step up for the Browns and prove his worth in training camp.

Corey Coleman was at one point expected to be a lead wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns. He was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but has yet to prove why he was taken that high. Injuries have derailed the start of his career, but there have also been concerns about his work ethic.

Last season with the Browns, Coleman ended up playing in just nine regular season games. In those nine games, he caught 23 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. To say that those numbers aren’t good even for nine games would be an understatement.

At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Coleman is an undersized receiver with top-notch speed. Cleveland is hoping that they can utilize him in a slot receiver role with Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon on the outside. One thing is for sure, which is the fact that Coleman needs to impress this season in order to stick around in Cleveland.

Bleacher Report listed Coleman as a player that must impress during training camp. If he is unable to do so, the article mentions that the front office may begin to lose faith in Coleman.

“For Coleman, a strong summer could solidify his spot on the Browns roster or help the front office orchestrate a trade deal. Either way, he needs to shake off a rocky start to his professional career.”

Heading into the 2018 NFL season, the Browns are one of the most intriguing teams to keep an eye on. It has been a long time since they were competitive, but they have built their roster the right way. Hue Jackson has been given a roster that should be able to compete with other teams and help move the Browns back towards the playoffs.

Corey Coleman with the one-handed snag from Drew Stanton pic.twitter.com/7vF8Sazhkv — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) June 5, 2018

Obviously, making the leap into the playoffs would be a bit too much to expect for this season. Simply winning seven or eight games would be enough to give Cleveland fans some hope.

Coleman may not be the most important piece for the Browns’ offense, but getting him back to full health and playing to his ability would be a big step in the right direction.

Corey Coleman enters "big, big year" after 2 seasons of ups and downs ???? » https://t.co/8jT3dNPrEf pic.twitter.com/6uBF9Te4Do — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 19, 2018

While it is unfair to judge Coleman based off of his first two seasons due to the injuries that he has suffered, frustration is beginning to rise. There is no denying the raw talent and potential that Coleman has, but now it is time to show it. If Cleveland doesn’t see something from Coleman in training camp and preseason action, they may have to consider moving on from him.

Expect to see Coleman come out looking to prove himself with a chip on his shoulder this offseason. He knows that his job could be on the line and it might very well be now or never for him.