Heather Locklear Rushed To Hospital For Overdose Just Hours After Posting Bail

Another blow for Heather Locklear.

The downward spiral of Heather Locklear continues.

According to TMZ, the 56-year-old was rushed to the hospital this evening after police were called to her home on a report that someone had overdosed on Monday afternoon. A video from the news outlet shows an ambulance leaving Locklear’s Thousands Oaks, California home just shortly after she returned home from prison.

It is also being reported that EMTs had requested back up from the Sheriff’s Dept. after they received the phone call about an overdose. Locklear is reportedly at the hospital in stable condition and she is receiving the necessary treatment. As the Inquisitr shared earlier, Locklear was arrested last night after one of her family members called the police after Locklear was intoxicated and ranting.

“The original 911 call was for a disturbance. Law enforcement sources say she was heavily intoxicated when a family member called. Heather, who we’re told was extremely agitated, punched a responding deputy who was trying to separate Heather from members of her family.”

She posted bail this morning and was released from jail and was expected to be going to the UCLA hospital for treatment and another psych evaluation. While there, it was planned that Heather would have to detox before they could perform a mental evaluation to try and figure out what is going on with her. But her latest overdose may have thrown a wrench in those plans.

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday on two misdemeanor counts of battery of emergency personnel, two months after she pleaded not guilty to battery in a separate incident https://t.co/VRd8ZvCWcQ pic.twitter.com/JH79ZYKb8b — CNN (@CNN) June 25, 2018

It has certainly already been a trouble-filled year for the former Spin City star. Just last week, Heather was arrested following an altercation with her mother and father. According to the Inquisitr, the actress got so agitated before she was supposed to be hospitalized that she reportedly physically harmed both of her parents. Her mother called 911 after Heather choked her and hit her father.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr reported that Locklear threw a Redbull can at her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, after she allegedly found out that he was cheating on her. The cops were eventually called to Heather’s home as a result of a domestic disturbance and once they arrived at the scene, Locklear kicked one of the deputies in the shin before pushing two other police officers. As if that was not enough, she also threatened to shoot police if they ever set foot on her property again. She was later charged with misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

In 2017, the troubled star reportedly entered rehab in January and later that year, she was involved in a car accident, which led to her hospitalization. Hopefully Heather can get the help she needs.