‘PAW Patrol’ Company, Spin Master Inc, Files Suit To Stem Flow Of Chinese Knockoffs

Counterfeit 'PAW Patrol' toys are flooding the U.S., while millions of people don't even realize their toys are fake.

The company that makes PAW Patrol toys is suing Chinese counterfeiters because they claim millions of people have been duped with fake toys. Spin Master Inc. has the trademarks and should be the only company allowed to create PAW Patrol products.

The Chinese counterfeiters apparently hide their identities fairly well, but Spin Masters Inc. is more concerned about having the websites shut down, according to TMZ.

Spin Masters Inc. reportedly sells some of the trendiest toys on the market, according to Bloomberg. And although some toy companies have felt the consequences of the Toys ‘R’ Us closures, some analysts believe that Spin Masters Inc. will fare well in the future.

PAW Patrol is one of the most significant parts of the Spin Masters business.

The show is about Ryder, a boy who leads the PAW Patrol, which are search-and-rescue dogs. It shows on Nick Jr. and is a popular show from Canada.

Two months ago, Spin Masters Inc. also lodged a lawsuit against Mattel. The company claimed that Mattel was using a patented mechanism in their Mecard toys, reported CBC. The lawsuit said that “Spin Master will suffer and is suffering irreparable harm from Mattel’s infringement of Spin Master’s patents due to, among other things, lost business opportunities, lost market share, and price erosion.”

PAW Patrol toys are just one of many desirable merchandise that have been victim to counterfeiting. In China, 33 people were arrested this month for producing counterfeit cigarettes. The gang allegedly churned out as many as 10,000 cigarettes a day, detailed the South China Morning Post.

During the raid, 200 police officers and other law enforcement worked together to arrest 33 people and arrest 78,000 cigarettes.

Also this month, 15 people were arrested in China for an alleged illegal alcohol operation. Three gangs were creating counterfeit brands of popular alcohol. This was done simply by placing cheap alcohol into counterfeit bottles.

The problem of counterfeit alcohol is so widespread that it reportedly affects liquor stores, restaurants, and grocery stores on a regular basis, detailed the Independent.

Counterfeit items also made headlines when it was reported that 3,500 Chinese had bought fake tickets to the World Cup. These tickets were believed to have been sold to the Chinese by the Russians, who targeted tourists and travel agents, said New Straits Times. Upon investigation, a Russian company called the “Anzhi Company” forged written approval to sell World Cup tickets. The fake tickets were bought by many travel agencies, who passed them on to unwitting Chinese tourists.