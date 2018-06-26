‘Westworld’ Season 3: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Already, there are hints at where Season 3 is headed and who will be returning

Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld was a long time coming, and now, in 10 short episodes, it has finished already. Fans had to wait for more than a year between the Season 1 finale and Season 2 premiere episodes.

So, now that Season 2 has concluded, what do we know so far about Season 3?

It was confirmed on May 1 by Variety that Westworld would return to HBO with Season 3. Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, issued the following statement about the renewal.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew. From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

And it is thanks to these stunning visuals and complex storylines that viewers had to wait roughly 18 months between seasons as HBO aimed high for the series. However, the result was a second season that was just as breathtakingly beautiful as the first.

So, will fans have to wait that long again for Season 3 of Westworld?

According to an interview Westworld actor Ed Harris (The Man in Black) did with the Huffington Post, Season 3 will likely start filming from June of next year. He revealed this information when Huffington Post asked whether the Man in Black was definitely a robot or not.

“I have no idea where it’s heading. We’re not supposed to start shooting Season 3 until next June, so I don’t even know if I’m in it or not. I figure I am? But I don’t know in what capacity, and I don’t know what the what will be happening. We’ll find out.”

While there is no definite Season 3 premiere date yet, there are, already, plenty of hints at where Season 3 of Westworld will be headed.

John P. Johnson / HBO

According to an interview one of the show’s creators, Lisa Joy, did with Deadline, the bonus scene from the Season 2 finale episode gave some clues as to where Season 3 is headed.

“The chapter that occurs after the credits is a little piece of what to come in the future,” Joy revealed. “It gives full closure of the timelines by validating what happened in the park as the Man in Black leaves.”

Lisa Joy also reveals that the identities of the five brain balls smuggled out of the park by Dolores as she was hiding inside the host body of Charlotte Hale will be revealed. However, as to be expected with a series like Westworld, it is unlikely the identities of these hosts will be revealed quickly when Season 3 of Westworld returns.

The Season 2 finale of Westworld was a relative bloodbath as hosts and humans alike died. However, moving forward into Season 3, there is already some confirmation of which characters will return according to Time. Returning for Season 3 will be Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores Abernathy), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (The Man in Black), and Anthony Hopkins (Dr. Robert Ford). This means that while viewers saw Dolores leave in the host replica body of Charlotte Hale, it seems likely she will switch back to her old body at some point in Season 3. The big surprise, though, is the return of Anthony Hopkins. He was killed off in the Season 1 finale of Westworld but returned as coding within The Cradle for Season 2. Bernard Lowe was seen dismissing Dr. Ford’s coding and it seemed likely Dr. Ford would not return after this point.

As for any more news about Season 3 of Westworld, fans of the show will just have to stay tuned!