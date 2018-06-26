‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, June 25: Victor’s Secret Explodes As He And Nick Team Up

Will Nick and Victor be able to protect Victoria from J.T.?

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, June 25, shows a wild ride for Genoa City residents as Dina confirms Jack’s suspicions about his biological father, Nick and Victor form an unlikely alliance, and Abby demands the truth from Arturo.

Although Sharon (Sharon Case) already knows that somebody used J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) credit card, she acted surprised when Nick (Joshua Morrow) dropped the news on her at Crimson Lights.

Later, Nick and Sharon went to visit Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at Newman Enterprises. Sharon and Victoria debated with Nick about the likelihood of J.T.’s return. Then, Victor (Eric Braeden) arrived and informed Nick he wasn’t welcome. However, after Nick told him about the new developments with J.T., Victor was all ears. During their discussion, Sharon and Victoria snuck away to the break room where they discussed the possibility that J.T. could still be alive.

Victor and Nick agreed to put aside their differences and work together to protect Victoria. Later, Victoria received a new email that informed her that Pat Harvey’s newscast gained access to Victor’s medical files, which said that Victor battles a mysterious illness. Victor wouldn’t let his children know what is wrong, but he did admit to seeing a specialist, and then he disclosed that J.T. Hellstrom is the only person who could’ve had access to his medical files. Uh oh…

Also at Newman, Arturo (Jason Canela) caught up with Abby (Melissa Ordway), and he asked her why she took off without a word. She accused him of seeing somebody else and let him know about the bra she found behind the pillow at his place. She ranted away, but when Arturo finally got a word in, he told her that the undergarment belonged to his younger sister, Lola. Lola confirmed it over the phone, and Abby apologized for misconstruing it, and then they shared a steamy kiss.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) worked on a court order to exhume Phillip Chancellor’s body. He declared if that didn’t work, he’d have to wait until either Chance and Phillip come back to Genoa City to get a DNA. Or, better yet, Jack would simply dig up the grave himself — good plan. However, Kyle (Michael Mealor) served as an unlikely voice of reason. Kyle reminded Jack that he could ask Dina (Marla Adams) and show her the picture.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack showed Dina the picture he’d found, and asked her if the man was his biological father. She said, “That’s him, Jackie. That’s your father.” He got her to confirm the news again, and then Jack told his mother that she’d changed his life.

Finally, Shauna (Camryn Munn) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) experienced some trouble because Shauna told him she’s not a virgin and Charlie is a virgin, so he felt freaked out. Both Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) flexed their parenting muscles and helped the teens out. Then, they congratulated each other on how amazing they are.

