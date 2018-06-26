Cardi B Admits She Married Offset And Explains Why She Kept It Private

Cardi B is admitting that she is indeed married to rapper Offset.

The pregnant rapper hailing from the Bronx, New York, was the subject of headlines on TMZ Monday when the website revealed that she was married privately. While the world witnessed Offset propose to Cardi B while performing at a concert in October, TMZ revealed that the pair officially got married one month prior and obtained the official marriage certificate.

Now, 25-year-old Cardi B is opening up about her marriage. The rapper, who rose to fame on Instagram and the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York, said she wanted to keep the fact that she got married to herself.

The entertainer, born Belcalis Almanzar, took to Twitter to detail her decision to marry Offset and revealed that it was a special moment she did not want to share with the world.

“Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we [were] so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.. One morning in September we woke up and decided to get married,” she wrote. “We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no makeup and no ring!”

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

Cardi’s account of the events sound similar to TMZ reports where the website’s sources revealed that she married Migos rapper Offset, 26, on the same day he woke up and told her “marry me.” The website reports that Cardi was not pregnant at the time and that the pair found an officiant to come to their home to marry them in their bedroom.

When the world witnessed Offset propose to Cardi B on stage in Philadelphia at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in October, she said the moment was something special that he wanted her to experience. Since the pair got married so spontaneously, she did not have a ring to commemorate it.

However, Cardi said that Offset chose to give her the ring in front of the world because he wanted to get down on one knee and put a ring on her finger for a moment that “every girl dreams of.” Cardi’s revelation comes one day after her husband referred to her as his wife in a BET Awards acceptance speech Sunday.

After he thanked God, Offset thanked his “wife” and told the audience to thank theirs.