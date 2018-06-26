Ivanka Trump’s Public Persona Is Fake, She Only Pretends To Care About Children And Family Issues, Author Says

Author Emily Jane Fox says Ivanka doesn't really care about the issues she is allegedly supposed to champion.

Ivanka Trump may project the public image as the sensitive heart of an otherwise cold Trump administration, but that persona is fake, a Trump family author claims.

As Donald Trump moved into the White House, many believed his eldest daughter would help advocate for more sensitive issues, and her spot as a top adviser was supposed to have a focus on issues affecting children and families. But she has remained silent as Donald Trump enacted policies that hurt families, including his recent policy decision to take children from their parents after crossing the U.S. border. As Newsweek noted, author Emily Jane Fox said that was no coincidence.

The Vanity Fair reporter authored a book about the Trump children called Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family, and claimed that Ivanka’s carefully crafted image as a counter to her father’s bluster isn’t true at all.

“It’s really easy for someone whose sole job in the White House is women and children to issue a statement,” Fox said. “Even Melania did it.”

“It just shows how fake Ivanka is,” Fox added. “She’s crafted this whole image of herself that’s not actually her.”

Fox claimed that Ivanka Trump is also far from the well put-together professional she appears, noting that the First Daughter “curses like a sailor” and was a fixture of the party circuit when she was younger.

As she fails to stand up to her father’s destructive policies, that public persona is starting to fall apart, Fox said.

“What you’re seeing now is the unmasking,” she said. “She can’t control the narrative anymore because she’s so inauthentic. It has really come back to bite her.”

First Lady Melania Trump has come under fire as well, first for issuing a statement that blamed “both sides” for children being separated from their parents despite it being a Trump policy, and then for wearing a jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care” when she made a trip to a child detention center.

Is Ivanka a bigger liar than her dad? https://t.co/E4D2MEJ2hQ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 24, 2018

There are many already taking aim at Ivanka Trump for failing to stand up to her father’s policies. As Vox noted at the height of the controversy, Ivanka’s silence on the issue spoke volumes and showed that her supposed interest in advocating for children rang hollow. In fact, as controversy continued to grow and opponents of Trump’s policy grew increasingly vocal, Ivanka instead went on the fundraising circuit for vulnerable Republicans, the report noted.