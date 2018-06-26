ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Week 6 Takes Becca Kufrin To Virginia For Donuts, Smack Talk, & Music

What can fans expect from Becca Kufrin's journey to Virginia in Episode 6 according to 'The Bachelorette' spoilers available so far?

Becca Kufrin’s journey to find the man of her dreams continues on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season with Episode 6 airing on Monday, July 2. There was plenty of drama during the dates in Las Vegas, but now Becca and her remaining guys will be headed to Richmond, Virginia, with the hometown dates right around the corner. What do spoilers reveal about the Week 6 show?

Gossip king Reality Steve has shared plenty of Bachelorette spoilers about Episode 6. Becca Kufrin will first have a one-on-one date with Jason Tartick and they will visit Sugar Shack Donuts where they get to make donuts together. In addition, they’ll also check out the Poe Museum after riding a trolley. If this sounds like a fairly tepid date, it seems that’s because they were supposed to go whitewater rafting together, but bad weather forced a change in plans.

Becca and Jason will also check out the Veil Brewing Co. and Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers reveal that a couple of Jason’s friends will join them for a bit. It does sound as if Tartick gets the rose on this date.

The group date will have the guys facing some questions about Becca, seemingly in a debate or politically themed setting called “Beccalection 2018.” The event took place outdoors at the capitol and Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve note that producers had both a fake Benjamin Franklin and a fake Abraham Lincoln up on the stage with Kufrin.

Looks like the date is going well! pic.twitter.com/Z4FQaCPuwI — Greg Goujon (@LeGoujLeProf) April 7, 2018

Viewers should brace themselves to see Lincoln Adim and Chris Randone go after one another during this outing, but the other five guys on the date apparently stay pretty mellow. Reality Steve’s spoilers detail that things got quite ugly between Lincoln and Chris, and some of the insults they hurled at one another will surely be edited out of Episode 6.

However, Bachelorette spoilers detail that Randone will say something about Jason and Lincoln talking smack behind Becca’s back and that infuriates Adim. Things definitely got ugly between those two, but Bachelorette spoilers suggest that Blake Horstmann will do relatively well on this group date, and Garrett Yrigoyen will face some stage fright.

Wills Reid will attempt to smooth things over as Lincoln and Chris butt heads, trying to remind them that their focus should be Kufrin. However, Wills’ efforts ultimately don’t work. Apparently, Becca will eliminate Chris at the after party.

So I went to a taping for #TheBachelorette tonight in Richmond. It took over 5 hours. But here is Becca kissing some guy named Leo. pic.twitter.com/kPrNB4r7aJ — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) April 10, 2018

The other one-on-one in Virginia is said to go to Leo Dottavio. The Bachelorette spoilers from WTVR share that Leo and Becca attended a concert by Morgan Evans that night at the Carpenter Theatre. They reportedly didn’t stick around the theatre for long, but Kufrin and Dottavio seemed to hit it off and it sounds like he got a rose as well.

When it comes to the rose ceremony, Reality Steve says that Lincoln and fellow bachelor Connor Obrochta will be eliminated. Becca Kufrin and her remaining six men will head to the Bahamas for Episode 7 and those dates will determine the Season 14 hometown date recipients. Additional Bachelorette spoilers will emerge ahead of the July 2 show and fans cannot wait to see how this all plays out.