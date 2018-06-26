Cardi B, Carmelo Anthony Among The Celebs To Reach Out To Family Of Slain Bronx Teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz

On Friday, June 22, social media was abuzz after news broke of a 15-year-old’s brutal murder after it was reported that five gang members viciously dragged Lesandro Guzman-Feliz out of a local Bronx bodega and severely beat and stabbed the teen repeatedly with machetes and knives. After the stabbing, the five gang members quickly fled the scene leaving Guzman-Feliz practically for dead. As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, surveillance video released Friday shows the teenager staggering off a few seconds after the attackers fled the scene in different vehicles. Police said the boy ran to a hospital in hopes of seeking help but died shortly after of his injuries.

The slaying and death of Lesandro almost immediately sparked a public outcry for help and awareness of senseless gang violence as a result of the brutal attack. Bronx bred celebrities like Cardi B, and LaLa Anthony immediately took to social media to speak out about the murder, and the #JusticeForJunior hashtag quickly became a trending topic across the country.

On Friday shortly after hearing word of the attack, Cardi posted a photo of the slain teen and his mother tragically holding onto her son’s lifeless body in the hospital bed. In the caption, Cardi angrily sounded off about the brutal attack, calling out law enforcement and medical professionals for not stepping in sooner.

Since the news broke, several other celebrities have sounded off of the slaying as well, taking to their social media to write touching messages reflecting on the news. Singer, Rihanna took to her Instagram to express dismay over the senseless slaying.

“(C)an’t stop thinking about this poor baby boy, and how his family must feel right now! I’m sincerely praying for your healing and #justiceforjunior,” she said.

News of the slaying quickly traveled across the country and L. A. based rapper The Game also took to social media to speak out about the slaying as well.

As of late several celebrities are now reaching out to the family of the slain teen, donating money and visiting the boy’s family. Over the weekend, hundreds gave to the family’s GoFundMe page, including Cardi who donated more than $8,000 alone to the family for funeral costs. On Monday, actress, author and wife of NBA baller Carmelo Anthony, Lala Anthony spent her birthday visiting the memorial and family of Guzman-Feliz.

In an emotional message posted to her Instagram, Lala told fans that visiting Guzman-Feliz’s home and family was exactly how the Bronx native wanted to spend her birthday.

Since video footage of the attack has been released along with photographs of the murder suspects, The New York Post has reported that all five of the attackers have been captured as well as a sixth suspect said to be apart of the attack as well.