Meghan Markle Makes History As The First Royal To Be Nominated For A Teen Choice Award

The Duchess of Sussex is up against Harry Styles, Rihanna, and more for the fan-voted category.

Meghan Markle’s style choices have certainly paid off. The newly crowned Duchess of Sussex has been nominated for the Choice Style Icon award at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, according to Page Six. The nomination makes Meghan, 36, the first royal to ever be considered for the honor at the fan-voted ceremony, which has been held every year since 1999.

But Meghan Markle will be up against some royal competition for the Icon honors. Blake Lively, Harry Styles, Chadwick Boseman, Zendaya, and Migos are also contenders for the TCA surfboard trophy. Styles won the Choice Style Icon Award last year, beating out Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Zayn Malik, Zendaya, and Cara Delevigne.

While it is a pretty sure bet Meghan Markle won’t leave her palace life to attend the Teen Choice Awards later this summer, it is always possible that should she win, she will record a video acceptance speech for the honor. That alone would be worth a tune-in to the teen-themed show.

Meghan Markle’s style has been all over the headlines ever since her engagement last fall to Prince Harry, with her day and night designer gowns for her May 19 royal wedding garnering the most attention. Meghan wore a stunning, long-sleeve Clare Waight Keller wedding dress when she exchanged vows with her prince last month, then changed into a white Stella McCartney halter dress for the couple’s evening dinner reception.

Meghan Markle has also made waves for her couldn’t-care-less, casual “messy bun” hairstyle, so her style icon nod is well deserved.

The Teen Choice Awards is known for its unconventional categories. So yes, the Duchess of Sussex’s nomination is part of a show that also boasts categories like Choice Twit, Choice Snapchatter, and Choice Hottie. The actual award is a giant surfboard, so for Meghan, it may clash with Kensington Palace decor.

While Meghan Markle’s Teen Choice Award nomination is unprecedented for a royal, the former actress is also currently being considered for another type of award. Entertainment Tonight revealed that USA Network submitted Markle for the Emmy Awards’ Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Rachel Zaneon in the legal drama series Suits. The 2018 Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12.

The Teen Choice Awards will be held Sunday, August 12, at The Forum in Inglewood, California and will air on Fox. Fans can vote for Meghan Markle (or any of the other nominees) on the Teen Choice 2018 website up to 10 times per day.