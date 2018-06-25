Following Most Recent Arrest, Heather Locklear Returns To Hospital For Another Psych Evaluation And Detox

It’s almost like deja-vu for troubled actress Heather Locklear. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Locklear was arrested again last night after one of her family members called the police after Locklear was reportedly intoxicated and ranting. But after authorities arrived, things turned from bad to worse.

“The original 911 call was for a disturbance. Law enforcement sources say she was heavily intoxicated when a family member called. Heather, who we’re told was extremely agitated, punched a responding deputy who was trying to separate Heather from members of her family.”

Locklear was again take to prison but was released on $20,000 bail earlier today. And once again, the actress will need to take a trip to the hospital to be evaluated. According to Radar Online, the 56-year-old is going to UCLA for treatment and another psych evaluation. While there, Heather will have to detox before they can do a mental evaluation to try and figure out what is going on with her.

The insider shared that Heather’s family is helpless and they just don’t know what to do anymore. They just want Heather to get the help she needs but these arrests keep on happening. Just last week, Heather found herself in trouble with the law yet again. According to the Inquisitr, the actress got so agitated before her hospitalization that she reportedly physically harmed both of her parents. Her mother called 911 after Heather choked her and hit her father.

Mister n Me on our way to Boston A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:06pm PST

Then in February, Locklear was arrested for felony domestic violence after she and her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, were involved in a fight. It has been reported that Heisser cheated on Locklear, which sent her into a frenzy. The Inquisitr shares that Locklear threw a Redbull can at Heisser before the police were called. Once the cops arrived at the scene, the former Melrose Place star kicked the deputy in the shin and pushed two other police officers. She also threatened to shoot police if they ever set foot on her property again.

After all the recent incidents, many people, like Heather’s family, are worried about her, even her ex-boyfriend, Jack Wagner. As many will recall, the pair dated from 2007-2011 and were even engaged to be married. Wagner recently spoke out after Heather’s last arrest, saying that he hopes she gets the help she needs.

“Heather’s in my prayers. I love her and her family. I just hope that she can really dig in and turn her life around. She struggles with some things, like all of us do. I love her to death, and I just pray for the best for her and her family.”

Here’s to hoping Heather can finally get on a better path.