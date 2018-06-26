George Lopez Is Selling Jackets To Raise Money For Reuniting Families At The Border

The actor is turning the negative impact of the first lady's jacket into a positive outcome

Last Thursday, Melania Trump made an ill-timed fashion choice when photos of her wearing a jacket with the words, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?”, written on the back, were released to the public as she paid a surprise visit to the many children being held at detention camps at the Mexican border after being forcibly separated from their parents under President Trump’s new immigration policy. Many celebrities have since spoken out against the first lady, letting her know that they do in fact care and on Monday, TMZ reported that actor, George Lopez, became the latest celeb to follow suit by creating his own jackets and shirts, which he is now selling to help reunite families at the border.

Over the weekend, Lopez and D. L. Hughley were spotted wearing jackets that seemingly took aim at Melania’s “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket. For Lopez, his jacket’s message was clear, “Keep the Kids, Deport the Racist”, while Hughley’s jacket responded, “Fo Real tho!”. Sharing a photo of himself and Hughley wearing the jackets on his Instagram, Lopez let his followers know that he would be selling the jackets as well as T-shirts on his online store in an effort to help reunite the many separated parents and their children.

The photo and the comedian’s intentions generated huge online support that Lopez, 57, caught the eyes of Kristin Fedyk and Alberto Hernandez, the co-owners of Inland clothing and accessories store located in Venice, California. The pair have now partnered up with Lopez to sell his jackets and shirts in their store. The jackets can be purchased for $99 while the T-shirts will cost you $19.99. However, the jackets and shirts will only be available for customers to buy for a very limited time and only a couple hundred will be sold all together. Every cent will then go towards efforts to reunite families at the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.

The River Runs Red actor joins the ranks of multiple clothing brands who have also turned the negative impact of the first lady’s jacket into a positive outcome in an effort to help immigrant families

The Inquisitr previously reported that multiple clothing brands popped up in response to the first lady’s ill-hearted jacket to inspire the unofficial “I Really Care” fashion movement. The first brand to do so was Wildfang, a clothing company based in Portland. Their limited-edition “I Really Care” jacket went on sale for just under $100, with all profits raised being donated to RAICES Texas, an organization catered to providing immigrants with legal services and other resources.

Upworthy and GOOD’s Public Service Apparel (PSA) clothing brand was next with their “I Really Do Care” T-shirt. All of the money for the purchased Tees will go to the United We Dream organization.

Lastly, New York City-based Lingua Franca, famous for their high-end, hand-stitched sweaters, launched their “we care a lot” multi-colored sweaters. For every sweater bought, the clothing brand will donate $100 to the customers charity of choice.

Melania Trump’s jacket brought more negativity to an already negative situation, however, Lopez and these clothing brands are bravely fighting back to create positive change.