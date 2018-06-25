Selena Gomez Does Not Want Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin To Split Up [Debunked]

Despite ongoing rumors, Selena Gomez does not want to breakup Hailey Baldwin and her ex, Justin Bieber.

According to Gossip Cop, the tabloid NW was reporting that Selena Gomez was plotting to break up Hailey and Justin. A so-called source told the magazine that Selena was playing the role of a jealous ex-girlfriend, doing everything in her power to make sure that Hailey and Justin break up. The source also claimed that Selena has been texting Justin “non-stop” to try and get Hailey’s attention and make her think that there is something going on between the two of them so that she would dump him.

“It’s painful for [Gomez] to see that he’s with Hailey again,” the insider claimed.

The alleged source even goes on to say that since Selena is “unhappy” following her split with Bieber, she also wants him to be unhappy and is upset that he moved on from her. They say that she has the mentality of “if I doesn’t have Justin, then nobody can have him.” But later in the article, the source contradicts itself by first claiming that Selena’s plans are not derailing Justin and Hailey relationship before later saying that Gomez “succeeded in planting a seed of doubt in Hailey’s mind.” Doesn’t really make much sense, which is why Gossip Cop is confirming that these rumors are simply not true.

Many other reputable outlets, like E! Online for example, say that Selena is over Justin and she’s feeling really strong after the split. A source told E! that Gomez still respects Bieber as a person but she just doesn’t care to be with him as she’s happier doing her own thing. It’s also mentioned that Selena is definitely open to dating other people at this point in time.

People also dished similar news to E! Online. According to the magazine, Bieber and Gomez have no contact with each other at the moment. And reportedly both Bieber and Gomez are totally “fine” not talking to one another. Furthermore, Justin seems to be pretty comfortable with his rumored girlfriend, model Hailey Baldwin. The two have been spending a lot of time together traveling everywhere from Miami to New York together and even kissing in front of the camera.

The Inquisitr shared that Bieber recently played a prank on the paparazzi by slipping a ring on his left ring finger to get people talking. As Bieber had planned, fans and media outlets were abuzz after the photo was snapped and subsequently leaked, with many fans speculating that the new couple was married after only dating for a few weeks. Obviously, Bieber’s prank worked but the couple are definitely not engaged. But who knows? Maybe the pair could be headed down the aisle at some point down the road.

We’ll just have to wait and see.