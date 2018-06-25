Lala Kent Reunites With Boyfriend Randall Emmett, He Shares A Sweet Video On Instagram

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett shared a romantic kiss after reuniting in Los Angeles.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are forced to spend a lot of time apart due to their hectic careers. So, when it comes to their times together, they value each moment.

Most recently, the couple was seen reuniting at an airport in Los Angeles, where the movie producer shot a video of the two of them together and shared it on his Instagram page.

“24 hours away from boo boo. Too much time. #hoopies,” Emmett wrote in the caption of the clip.

In the video, Kent was seen planting a kiss on her boyfriend’s cheek as he spoke to his fans and followers online. Behind them, a jet likely chartered by her boyfriend was seen.

In recent months, Kent has been seen enjoying the lifestyle of her boyfriend and all that his career provides.

Kent has also been feuding on and off with her boyfriend’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, after the actress publicly put her on blast after receiving a series of mean text messages from the Vanderpump Rules star. As fans may have seen, Kent lashed out at Childers for allegedly talking badly about her to one of Emmett’s two daughters.

In the text messages, Kent told Childers that she can’t hold a man and slammed her for not having a job.

Kent also dissed Childers for getting engaged just weeks after her and Emmett’s divorce was finalized. However, as fans well know, Kent began dating Emmett nearly two years before he and Childers had officially divorced.

While Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been experiencing some tension when it comes to his ex-wife, they appear to be completely over the moon with one another. In fact, they seem to be headed towards an engagement.

During a recent appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show on Sirius XM, Kent opened up about her future with Emmett, revealing that the producer asked for her hand in marriage prior to the April passing of her father, Kent Burningham.

“My mom told me that Rand had asked my dad for my hand before he passed away over the phone,” Kent said through tears. “So that just like — that makes me so happy because I — I’m struggling with the fact that — like I won’t have a dad to see me, you know, have babies or get married, so that means a lot to me that Rand did that before he passed.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will air on Bravo TV at the end of this year.