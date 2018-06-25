Sarah Hyland Responds To ‘Creeps’ Commenting On Ariel Winter’s Candid Photo

The actress is coming to the defense of her "little sister."

In real life, Sarah Hyland also plays big sister to her TV sis, Ariel Winter.

What started off as an innocent post turned into a breeding pool for creeps on Ariel Winter’s Instagram page. In the photo that was posted to her account, the Modern Family crosses her arms under her chest as she waits for her gas to finish pumping. The actress appears makeup free and has somewhat of an annoyed look on her face as she waits for her gas to finish pumping. In the photo that appears to have been taken by the paparazzi, Winter says that she only posted it because it’s an accurate reflection of herself.

“Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself.”

But rather than find the humor in the image, some fans were quick to comment on the fact that Winter is not wearing a bra in the snapshot. That’s when Sarah Hyland played the role of big sister and was quick to send a message to all of the “perverts” who were making the photo seem inappropriate.

“To all the pervs commenting on this post? GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!”

So far, the photo has amassed over 280,000 likes in addition to 2,000 comments. Luckily, many other fans commented on the image to let Winter know that she looks beautiful and didn’t make it sexual.

“So natural. What other way should you be? Be yourself in whatever way you are comfortable in,” one fan wrote.

Hyland also took to her Instagram account to poke a little more fun at the haters in a photo of her own. In the image, the actress wears a grey hoodie and sweats with her hood up and a pair of oversized sunglasses. She also appears to be makeup free as she looks slightly annoyed in the image. She holds her phone in one hand and has a brown hobo purse draped across her chest.

“Pulling an @arielwinter: Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself. #newyorkeratheart#angrywalking,” she wrote.

Though Hyland’s picture was posted only a few hours ago, it has also gained a lot of attention with over 300 comments in addition to 147,000 likes. Most fans took to the comments section as they seemed concerned about Sarah’s most recent kidney issues, which landed her in the hospital. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Hyland told fans that she was forced to be hospitalized after suffering complications from her debilitating kidney disease. In a photo posted to her Instagram story last week, Hyland appeared makeup free and her face looked incredibly swollen, with puffy bags around both of her eyes.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin’ cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is. So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first,” she confessed to fans.

Best of luck to Sarah as she battles the kidney disease.