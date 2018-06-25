Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Supposed To Go On A Date With Drake But He Canceled On Her At The Last Minute

Comedienne and actress Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her love life yet again, and this time it involves a canceled date with Canadian rapper Drake. During a recent appearance on the Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk with her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith, the 38-year-old revealed that she recently was supposed to go on a date with the 31-year-old rapper, but when he unexpectedly was forced to cancel on her, it wound up costing her thousands of dollars.

As it was reported by Insider, in the interview Haddish told Pinkett-Smith that while she doesn’t have much time to date right now due to her busy schedule, she’ll make time for someone if she is interested. Haddish went on to say that unfortunately for her, that wound up backfiring when rapper Drake asked Haddish out recently but wound up canceling on her just hours beforehand.

She told Pinkett-Smith during their chat that she and Drake were texting back and forth while they were planning the video for Drake’s latest single, “Nice For What”(which Haddish was also featured in). Haddish went on to say that at one point Drake offered to take her out to dinner and she, of course, accepted the invite.

“I block all this time off, like, I’m gonna get my mustache waxed, get my armpits waxed, got me a nice little dress. Then I’m like, ‘So what time are we heading out? Are you sending a car?'” Haddish said. “And he’s like, ‘Oh, man, my bad.'” https://twitter.com/thisisinsider/status/1011326928073216001

Haddish revealed that it turned out that Drake had a family emergency that was in Canada and he unexpectantly had to cancel their dinner date at the last minute.

“I could have made $100,000 today,” Haddish said of the last minute cancellation. “But I was trying to see what that D do. But alright,” she said.

Haddish never confirmed if the rapper rescheduled but there doesn’t seem to be any love lost between the two and Haddish went on to appear in Drake’s video as planned.

The “Last Black Unicorn” author recently let it slip that Drake wasn’t the only famous guy she was looking to hook up with. Just two weeks ago, it was reported by Inquisitr that Haddish tried to “shoot her shot” with actor Leonardo Dicaprio at an industry party.

“Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s like, ‘Tiffany; you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn’t you in a squad? The c**chie squad or something?'”

Haddish went on to say that she told the award-winning actor that if given the opportunity she’d want to sleep with him while he was in character as Arnie Grape from the movie, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. Haddish said that Leo dodged Haddish’s request and instead chose to explain to her how he got into the role in which she says she pretended to be interested before asking him again if they could hook up.