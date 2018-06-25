‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Carly’s Curious, Jason & Spinelli Get News, & Lucy’s Concerned About Kevin

What's coming up this week on 'General Hospital'? Spoilers hint that major developments are on the way, along with some twists and turns

Monday had some interesting developments for fans of General Hospital and spoilers tease that the rest of the week will have some juicy twists and turns. Anna is seemingly about to face a new round of danger and there’s a mystery patient in the room next to Carly at Ferncliff. What else is on the way during the week of June 25?

Interestingly, the latest General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 25 don’t reveal anything much about Anna and her predicament. She told Finn she was going to go visit Robin and patch things up, and she ended up in a car with someone who had a gun. There has been buzz that actress Finola Hughes will be seen less for a bit here due to a real-life vacation, but Finn’s Michael Easton teased via ABC Soaps in Depth that there’s an exciting summer of romance and action ahead for the duo.

Viewers know that there’s an unhappy mystery patient in the room next to Carly and everybody is buzzing over who is in there. Many would love for it to be Carly’s son, Morgan, although Bryan Craig has said he’s not returning to GH. A returning Nikolas is always a popular guess in these scenarios too, but many viewers suspect that the mystery patient is the real Kevin, with his evil twin currently living his life.

Kevin's not sold on Jason hanging around Ferncliff, West Coast. But does he know what's best for Carly? An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/L0KdrMMzod — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 22, 2018

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnow Soaps detail that Carly will be surprised on Tuesday’s show and feeling curious come Wednesday. In addition, Lucy will be facing concern of some sort over Kevin when Friday’s episode hits. Sonny will be doing his best to support Carly during this tough time, but he’ll face some interruptions, and the buzz is that Jason and Spinelli will soon be getting some good news.

Michael has been doing a lot of digging behind Nelle’s back, but she’s not going to be exposed quite yet. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Michael will be facing a serious warning on Tuesday and it looks like this may come from Francesca and be about Dr. Bensch. Kiki is going to arrange a meeting with someone and Ava will talk with Griffin about how intense she could get in trying to avenge her daughter. Obviously, considering Griffin’s fling with Kiki, this will fluster him a bit.

Chase will be making someone a promise and General Hospital spoilers detail that Scotty will be popping up later in the week. Everybody can expect some deception of some sort from Josslyn and Drew is anxious to do everything he can for Oscar. There are moments between Drew and Elizabeth ahead and it seems that both Lulu and Alexis will be feeling good about things.

Fans have been very opinionated lately about the state of things in Port Charles and everybody is anxious to see progress on these storylines. General Hospital spoilers hint that viewers may be getting their wish soon and this week’s episodes should bring about some great stuff.