Drew Scott And Linda Phan Have A Sweet Treat Fight On ‘Wedding Cake Countdown With Drew And Linda’

Drew Scott and Linda Phan got married on May 12 in Italy.

Property Brothers star Drew Scott has become a bit of a lifestyle star on his own. The real estate agent and half of the identical twin brother duo recently married his longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan, in a ceremony in Italy that featured their closest family and friends.

And, for the first time since the Discovery family of networks acquired Scripps — the parent company of such networks as HGTV and the Food Network — the couple appeared on a one-time special, Drew and Linda Say I Do, on TLC. The special was all about their wedding in Italy and the planning that went into it (and it was a lot).

Now, Drew Scott and Linda Phan are back for another special, this time for the Food Network, and it features the happy couple getting into a sweet treat fight to see which delicious cake will be their treasured wedding cake.

In the Food Network special, which is called Wedding Cake Countdown with Drew and Linda, the couple approach three different bakers in the San Francisco area to see which one will bake their treasured wedding cake.

The special, which airs tonight, will show extra-special creations from Alison Okabayashi of Pretty Please Bakeshop, Natalie Pearce of Natty Cakes, and Amanda Nguyen of Butter&.

But the wedding cake isn’t the only sweet treat that was made available at the couple’s wedding in Puglia, Italy. According to People Magazine, the couple also had a sweet buffet with 16 different Italian desserts like almond cake, fruit tarts, and pistachio ice cream with olive oil.

As fans of the couple already know, the wedding made all sorts of headlines for a variety of reasons, from the beautiful dress that Linda wore from Claire Pettibone to the song that Drew Scott wrote for his bride-to-be.

But one of the biggest reasons that the wedding made headlines is because of the impassioned speech that the groom’s identical twin brother, Jonathan Scott, made to the couple at the reception.

Jonathan, who is the other half of the Property Brothers and is known for his contracting work, cried during his “best man’s toast” to his identical twin brother, saying that he was “happy” that Linda Phan and Drew Scott found each other, and that they loved each other so much. Jonathan shared best man duties with fellow Scott brother J.D.

Jonathan also said that he “cried throughout the whole ceremony,” from the ceremony to the reception, and everything in between. How sweet!