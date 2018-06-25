‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Villain From The Past Returns To Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that a former villain is on his way back to Salem very soon, and it could spell trouble for many characters on the NBC soap opera.

According to a June 25 report by She Knows Soaps, actor James Read will return to Days of our Lives as Clyde Weston in early July. As many viewers will remember, Clyde is the father of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and the man behind some of Salem’s most recent troubles, such as the murder of EJ DiMera (James Scott).

The report reveals that Clyde will be seen back in town during the Friday, July 6 episode of the soap opera. Days of our Lives fans last saw Clyde back in October when he visited his son, Ben, in the Bayview Sanitarium. Now that Ben has been released from the mental institution, it seems only fitting that Clyde would return to visit his son yet again as a free man.

However, Ben has changed drastically since his time at Bayview. Days of our Lives fans have watched as the youngest member of the Weston family has dealt with a big transition in his life. He has seemingly worked through his issues and was deemed fit to leave the mental hospital where he was being treated for years.

However, most members of the Salem community are not thrilled about Ben’s release from Bayview. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) was so furious about it that he offered Ben money and a ride out of Salem, warning him to never return to town again. However, Ben shortly found Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) laying on the side of the road, and is currently with her in the same log cabin he brought Abigail to after she found out he was the necktie killer.

Ben is trying to live his life on the straight and narrow now and has even started getting close to Ciara. However, when Clyde returns to town, Days of our Lives fans may see Ben’s life begin to spiral out of control again due to the haunting impact he seems to have over his only son.

Currently, James Read is portraying the role of George Chase over on ABC’s General Hospital, so fans of the actor could get a double dose of him come July when his character returns for a cameo on Days of our Lives yet again.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.