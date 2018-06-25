Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Says Meeting With U.S. Attorney’s Office Has Been Canceled

Stormy Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti were scheduled to meet with the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York. The office oversaw raids which seized records and papers from Michael Cohen’s home and offices.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels had a scheduled meeting today, June 25, with the prosecutors who are probing President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen.

The meeting’s date and time were leaked to the media and, as a result, the prosecutors canceled the session last night. When he was notified of the cancellation, Stormy Daniel’s attorney Michael Avenatti turned to Twitter to post a public complaint. The post reads as follows.

“So, I was just informed by the U.S. Atty’s office that they are canceling the mtg tmrw scheduled with me and my client (for weeks) because the press found out about the mtg and they can’t handle a few cameras outside their offices. If they consider this a big deal, how will they ever bring any serious criminal charges against Cohen et al., let alone handle a trial, in such a high profile matter? We have bent over backward to accommodate them. This is unheard of. We remain willing to cooperate but something isn’t right…”

He then drafted an online email directed at the U.S. Attorney’s office which he also shared with his Twitter followers. In the email, Avenatti stated that he and his client have gone to “great lengths to accommodate” the meeting that the other party personally requested.

Stormy Daniels will meet with prosecutors in Cohen investigation https://t.co/wxyPpfNI4O pic.twitter.com/eyjRbtivBP — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2018

Michael Avenatti told the offices that, if it is true that they wish to proceed with the investigation into Cohen, then they should continue on with the meeting instead of postponing it to a later date simply to avoid media attention. The attorney then offered to move the meeting with Stormy to another location.

Politico recently reported that federal prosecutors wish to speak with Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, because of Cohen’s alleged involvement with bank and wire fraud. Cohen is potentially guilty of a campaign finance law violation in relation to money paid to Stormy Daniels just prior to Donald Trump’s presidential election last year.

Cohen is said to have made a $130,000 payment to Daniels as supposed “hush money” to keep her from speaking about her 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. Although the monetary payment isn’t refuted, Trump denies having any sort of sexual affair with the adult film star.

Some experts in campaign finance laws state that the timing of the payment made to Daniels suggests that its “primary purpose was to avoid potential damage” to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Rudy Giuliani, Trump attorney, has stated that because the $130,000 was a personal payment it cannot be used against him as a violation of federal law.