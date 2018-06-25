‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Shares A ‘Gross’ Moment With Her Boyfriend During Her Birthday Party

Stassi Schroeder celebrated a joint birthday party with Ariana Madix over the weekend.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark didn’t hold back when it came to their PDA at Schroeder’s recent birthday party in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, as she and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars celebrated a ice-queen themed birthday bash, Schroeder was seen canoodling with Clark, who she’s been dating for the past several months, and whispering sweet nothings into his ear.

“Gross,” Schroeder wrote in caption of one of her Instagram videos on June 24.

In the video, she and Clark were seen with their arms around one another as Schroeder gazed into her boyfriend’s eyes.

Schroeder and Clark began dating months ago after being set up by Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Schroeder had previously been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Patrick Meagher that ended shortly after filming wrapped on the sixth season of the show.

While Schroeder and Clark haven’t been seen alongside one another on Vanderpump Rules yet, they will likely expose their relationship to the cameras throughout the upcoming seventh season of the show, which began filming several weeks ago. In fact, fans will likely be seeing the couple celebrating Schroeder’s recent birthday when the show returns.

While Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix have held rivaling birthday parties in the past, they chose to team up for a joint celebration this year and because of that, a film crew was likely in tow to capture all of the fun moments between the cast, including the one below.

Stassi Schroeder confirmed her relationship with Beau Clark earlier this year and in April, she spoke to The Daily Dish Podcast about her boyfriend, revealing that she and Clark had taken it slow for six months before committing.

“It’s so weird because I’m like, is this what a relationship is supposed to be like, where someone’s just nice to you all the time? I realized I’ve never been in a healthy relationship ever yet. It kind of makes me sad, like, wow, what was I doing wrong? Now I can really appreciate how wonderful this is and how fun and easy it is,” she gushed.

And while it was often said that Schroeder wasn’t her true self during her relationship with Patrick Meagher, she told the podcast that Clark accepts her for who she truly is.

“He’s just so nice to me, he’s so caring and so laid-back and just wants to do good by me,” she said.