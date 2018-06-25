WWE News: WWE Just Started The Young Bucks On Twitter And Speculation Has Started

Could this be big news or WWE simply trying to build up false hope?

When it comes to the social media accounts of big businesses or celebrities, they usually only follow similar accounts and very few of them. If you were to take a look at the names of those being followed by the official Twitter account of WWE, you’d see that there are mostly superstars and charitable organizations. Well, that was until Monday afternoon when the account randomly and suddenly started following the Young Bucks.

The tag team of Matt and Nick Jackson is one of the biggest and most popular in the world and they’ve often been compared to the Hardy Boyz during their prime. They have been working with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Ring of Honor, and other promotions for years, but have never come to terms of a deal with WWE.

As reported by Inquisitr earlier this month, WWE is rumored to have interest in big names from NJPW and the All In event on Sept. 1. The names that jump right to the top of the list are that of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, but they are all still under contract until near the end of this year.

On Monday, things were turned up a notch when the official WWE account started following the Young Bucks on Twitter.

There have been a lot of connections between WWE and the Elite lately, and it’s been quite interesting. The Elite were featured on Xavier Woods’ “Up Up Down Down” on YouTube as they faced off with The New Day in a video game competition at E3 and it received coverage from the official website of WWE.

Earlier this month, WWE also added a “Hidden Gem” to the WWE Network which was the first-ever appearance by Kenny Omega. It is blatantly obvious that there is a mutual respect all the way around and Kenny Omega even recently spoke of how he’d work well in an environment like WWE.

All of that seems rather exciting and adds a lot of fuel to the fire that doesn’t really exist yet. Still, when the official Twitter account of WWE begins following the Young Bucks, there is going to be some excitement among the Internet Wrestling Community (IWC).

WWE IS FOLLOWING THE YOUNG BUCKS? pic.twitter.com/v152mMXryZ — James ???? (@JamesTweetsWWE) June 25, 2018

The contracts of the Young Bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling aren’t going to expire for close to half a year, so, nothing at all could happen until that happens. Still, would they finally end up signing a deal with WWE? Only time is going to tell if there is a partnership to be had between Vince McMahon, Triple H, and one of the best tag teams in the world. Having the official Twitter account of WWE start following them, though, is at least a good way to get people talking.