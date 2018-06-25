Meghan Markle Hurt By Kate Middleton’s Cold Freeze After Wedding With Prince Harry, Reports Detail

The new Duchess of Sussex is reportedly nursing hurt feelings after learning that the Duchess of Cambridge, her sister-in-law, is unhappy with their upcoming move into Kensington Palace

All eyes have been on Meghan Markle lately after her exquisite wedding to Prince Harry, and reports have detailed that Kate Middleton is struggling with the attention her new sister-in-law garners. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex do their best to show a united front at royal events, but according to Life & Style, things are quite chilly behind the scenes.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton reportedly had been doing a lot to help her new sister-in-law adjust to royal life after marrying Prince Harry. However, sources say that she has become irritated with what has felt like a one-sided relationship and she’s pulled back to a degree.

Now, Life & Style says that a fresh issue is causing additional friction. They note that Meghan and Harry are slated to move into the Kensington Palace apartment right next to Kate, William, and their children. Unfortunately, sources indicate that Middleton is unhappy about this. Apparently, it’s not the idea of the newlyweds living next door that is necessarily the issue. Rather, it’s the fact that the apartment Harry and Meghan will settle into is said to be one room larger than where William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis live.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Dublin, Ireland on 10th & 11th July ???????? The visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government. pic.twitter.com/sb8I3iJAOI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 19, 2018

Insiders claim that someone on Middleton’s team fired off a negative email about the situation, alleging that Markle is getting special treatment. It seems that the new Duchess got wind of the email and was left feeling both betrayed and hurt by the way it was handled by her sister-in-law and her staff.

Though it is all unconfirmed, many find it easy to see why Kate might be feeling jealous or displaced by Meghan’s presence. Middleton was with Prince William off-and-on for years before they got engaged and married, and she’s worked for a long time to develop her public presence. Meghan, on the other hand, practically became an overnight sensation among fans of the Royals as soon as she started dating Harry.

In addition, it has become clear that the Queen has really taken to Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex is garnering new opportunities that the Duchess of Cambridge has never received, or waited much longer to receive, and most would agree that would likely be hard to watch. As the Inquisitr has detailed, Markle will join Harry and the Queen for the Majesty’s Young Leaders reception, and the Queen apparently also gave the new family member a pair of pearl earrings for their upcoming event.

Will Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle be able to forge a close friendship as the dust from the wedding settles and the Royals move forward? Fans of the family certainly hope that will be the case, as it would seem that there is plenty that the Duchess of Cambridge and new Duchess of Sussex have in common and it’s known that Prince William and Prince Harry are quite close. For now, Royal watchers will have to wait and see where this all heads next.