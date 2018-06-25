Khloe Kardashian Spotted Wearing Huge Diamond Ring, Sparks Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand this week which has sparked rumors that she and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, may be walking down the aisle soon.

According to a June 25 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out on Sunday night with a group of friends to celebrate a birthday in their inner circle. The couple, who only recently moved back to L.A. from Cleveland, were photographed inside and outside of the establishment, and fans couldn’t help but notice that the reality star was wearing a big diamond sparkler on her left hand. “Khloe looked great. She wore a huge, new ring,” a source told the magazine of her outing with Tristan.

Although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not made any sort of announcement pertaining to a wedding or engagement, the couple has seemingly been working on their relationship issues, which stem from Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True. Khloe then decided to stay with Tristan in Cleveland and work on their relationship.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reported on Khloe and Tristan’s recent date night and revealed that things looked “tense” between the couple. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian slammed the report and claimed that she was just tired from being a new mom of a 2-month-old baby girl.

“You make up anything!! I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days,” Khloe said of the report.

“My little mama goes to bed at 8. So I have a few hours to enjoy ‘being an adult’ but truthfully I would rather just stay home with her. But I tried last night lol,” Kardashian later added of her new life as a mom.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s fans spoke out in support of the couple, revealing that they don’t believe any of the rumors and that they believed that Khloe looked great during her night out on the town with her baby daddy and close friends.

Since returning to L.A., Khloe and Tristan have been spotted out and about, including a night at The Peppermint Club with her sister Kendall Jenner and her rumored new boyfriend, Ben Simmons. However, no word on an engagement has been announced yet.