Wynonna Judd’s Troubled Daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, Is Headed Back To Jail After Breaking Her Probation

Wynonna Judd's daughter is due for some serious jail time after violating her probation.

According to Radar Online, the 22-year-old pled guilty in 2017 to meth manufacture, delivery, sale, and possession with intent at Williamson County Court in Tennessee. She was also charged with “manufacturing and delivering meth in Maury County” but she ended up only pleading guilty to a lesser charge, possession of meth. Following the charges, a judge ordered the troubled daughter of Wynnona Judd to pay $3,092.50 in fines.

Kelley’s original sentence of 11 months and 29 days was suspended and instead, she was forced to face just 30 days behind bars while serving the rest of the sentence on probation. Another sentence of four years behind bars after pleading guilty to “evading arrest” was also supposed to be served on probation. This sentence included a 180 day period at an in-house rehab. But unfortunately, the troubled woman broke probation. On November 19, 2017, Kelley left the 21st recovery court program and a warrant for probation violation was served the following day. Then, her probation was revoked on February 8, 2018, and now she is back behind bars.

“She was sentenced to serve eight years. The meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent charges run concurrent with charges at Maury County.”

But as with most cases, it is only expected that Kelley will serve about 30 percent of her sentence as she will be eligible for parole on February 4, 2019. But if things don’t go according to plan, she could end up serving her sentence until August 10, 2025.

And this is unfortunately not the first time that Wynonna’s daughter has been in trouble with the law. According to the Daily Mail, Kelley found herself in hot water back in 2015 after she was arrested at a Walgreens pharmacy in Nashville. Kelley and a man named Richard Wilcutt were in their car when they were approached by police after noticing that the car’s license plate improperly installed and hanging from just one screw. When the pair were being questioned, cops found a “torn up box of pseudo-ephedrine and a receipt for Coleman fuel,” both of which are ingredients for making meth.

As mentioned earlier, Kelley was then arrested and charged with “promotion of meth manufacture, a felony, but Kelley later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possessing meth.”

Kelley was born in 1996 to country singer Wynonna Judd and then-husband, Arch Kelley III. The couple also has a son, Elijah, who is two years older than Grace. Judd has not to make any mention if her daughter’s legal troubles on her famed Instagram account.