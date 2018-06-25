Kanye West Talks Fear Of Divorce From Kim Kardashian In ‘New York Times’ Interview

The rapper addresses how his controversial TMZ interview affected his marriage--and his songwriting.

Kanye West has revealed that he lived in fear that his wife, Kim Kardashian, would divorce him after his infamous TMZ interview in which he said “slavery is a choice.” In May, Kanye made headlines for his controversial comments, and in a more recent interview with the New York Times, the rapper talked about how his newly released Ye song, “Wouldn’t Leave,” was inspired by his real fears about his marriage after his controversial interview with the celebrity gossip site.

In the song, the rapper says, “My wife callin’, screamin’, say, ‘We ’bout to lose it all!’ / Had to calm her down ’cause she couldn’t breathe / Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn’t leave.”

In the new interview, Kanye explained to the Times that his lyrics reflected the famous couple’s real-life drama.

“There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?’ So that was a real conversation.”

Kim Kardashian confirmed that she became upset when she heard her husband’s song about their marital drama, which she said he didn’t play for her until shortly before it was released

“Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.”That’s not stuff we put on social media. I’m not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments. That was the one song that he didn’t really play for me until the last minute. [But] I heard it, and it meant a lot to me.”

Kardashian admitted she really liked Kanye’s song, adding, “We have different views sometimes, but that’s my husband, you know?”

Two weeks ago, all seemed well when Kim wished Kanye a happy birthday and wrote that she was proud of him and his new album.

Kardashian previously took care of business when she saw a change in Kanye. In the Times interview, Kanye revealed that Kim staged an intervention from him with motivational speaker Tony Robbins when she noticed his confidence was down. Kanye described his confidence as his “superpower,” and it was lacking.

During the session at Yeezy’s house, Robbins didn’t have West stand on hot coals, but he did have him stand up and scream like a warrior.

“I was so self-conscious about the nanny and the housekeeper that I didn’t want them to hear me screaming in the living room. I think that that’s such a metaphor of something for the existence of so-called well-off people that they’re not really well-off — they won’t even scream in their own house,” West said.

Still, in the end, Kanye admitted Kim’s intervention worked and the unconventional exercise marked the beginning of him getting back to his old, confident self.