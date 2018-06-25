Heather Locklear Has Been Released From Jail Following Battery Arrest

Heather Locklear was recently arrested after punching a police officer.

Heather Locklear is, as the kids today say, going through it.

According to RadarOnline, the legendary — yet troubled — actress was just released from jail on $20,000 bail. She was arrested for assaulting a cop and kicking an EMT.

Heather Locklear was arrested on battery charges after she assaulted the cop and the EMT worker when they tried to break up a booze-filled family feud in her Malibu home.

She is set to appear in court to answer the charges on August 23.

This isn’t the first time that the troubled actress has been arrested for violence. In fact, in a separate report for RadarOnline, it was revealed that Locklear actually has a decades-long history of arrests for violence of all kinds.

For example, she assaulted the cop and kicked the EMT just a few weeks before she checked into rehab for the sixth time. And just a few weeks before that, she “went completely psycho” on her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, and “threw things at him.”

In 2017, Locklear crashed her car under suspicious circumstances. She fell three feet into a ditch and broke her collarbone, causing her family and friends to be concerned for her sobriety.

In 2016, Locklear checked into the Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center after she was “crying and screaming” while drunk and high on various pills.

In 2012, Heather Locklear had a meltdown with her ex-fiance, soap star Jack Wagner. According to various published reports, Wagner “lunged” at her, which ended with a “sharp right hook” to Wagner’s face courtesy of Locklear. This little dust-up caused the two of them to meet with Los Angeles prosecutors, but neither faced charges as a result.

Later that year, Locklear’s sister Colleen called 911, claiming she “feared for her safety” because her sister was mixing drinks and Xanax pills.

Shortly thereafter, she faced charges after she mowed down a no parking sign in Westlake Village, CA. She faced similar charges in 2008 when she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Ultimately, she was only fined $700, put on probation, and ordered to complete a safety class.

All of these arrests have caused irreparable damage to the actress’s relationship with her daughter, Ava Sambora, whose father is former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, according to a separate report for RadarOnline.

Ava said that she was “traumatized” after witnessing her mother’s arrest and the surrounding violence. Ava, who was home and witnessed the alleged battery, was “sad” at the way Heather Locklear’s life took such a downward turn.