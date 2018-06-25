XXXTentacion Reportedly Bought Multiple Homes For Family Members Prior To His Death

As reported by TMZ, XXXTentacion, who was recently gunned down outside a motorcycle dealership in Florida, had purchased four new homes for family members in the weeks leading up to his untimely demise.

The report stated that the rapper, who was attempting to make a positive impact during the more recent stage of his career by working on charitable acts in various capacities, had purchased four homes in Florida within a few weeks of each other, all for different members of his family.

XXX allegedly bought the houses between the months of April and June, which came to a total of $1.7 million.

TMZ detailed the specifics for the transactions as follows:

$420,000 for a three bed, two bath 2,000 square foot home.

$467,500 for a four bedroom, two bathroom 2,300 square foot home.

$385,000 for a four bedroom, two bathroom 2,100 square foot home.

$500,000 for a four bedroom, three bathroom 2,700 square foot home.

The report stated that a source close to the rapper claims the houses were for XXX, real name Jahseh Onfroy.

The 20-year-old was shot and killed on June 18 in South Florida while he was departing a motorcycle dealership. The Broward County Sheriff’s Department confirmed his death, issuing the tweet ‘The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead.”

Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, was then arrested on June 20 for suspicion of murder in South Florida, with police suspecting that the allegation related to a botched robbery.

The other two suspects in the case still remain at large as of the time of writing.

Broward County Sheriff's Office

In the wake of his death, countless memorials and fan gatherings have taken place and been broadcasted on social media. In Los Angeles, fans took to Melrose Avenue for a memorial service consisting of mosh-pits, dancing on cars, and being coaxed to jump from buildings with chants of “do it for X.”

This all culminated in the intervention of Los Angeles Police Department, as well as SWAT deployment, which apparently fired non-lethal bean bags into the crowd. One officer was struck with a rock and one fan was taken to the hospital for cuts on his face, but no arrests were made and the event dispersed rather easily once police intervention began.

Aside from the inevitable police intervention that would naturally occur when there is a non-permitted literal street take over in the middle of Los Angeles, the memorial itself went to speak leaps and bounds about the strength of his the late rapper’s fan base and how many wanted to take to the streets to mourn his passing.