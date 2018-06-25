Cardi B Married Offset In A Secret Ceremony Last Year, Reports ‘TMZ’

Cardi B is currently expecting a baby with Offset.

With news of her impending birth, her upcoming tour, and other forms of success for the Bronx-by-way-of-the-Dominican-Republic stripper-turned-entrepreneur Cardi B, fans were hoping that she would match all of this with a huge blowout wedding to her fiance, rapper Offset, who is part of the Migos collective.

But a new, explosive report from TMZ reveals that Cardi B and Offset may already be married.

The outlet obtained a marriage certificate filed in Fulton County, Georgia, that reveals that Kiari Cephus (Offset’s real name) and Belcalis Almanzar (Cardi B’s real name) were married on September 20, 2017. The record of marriage was filed on the 25th of June, 2018 (which is today). That means that, around the same time that the duo was claiming to be engaged, they were actually married.

Fans will recall that, back in October of last year, Offset made a big production about “getting engaged” to Cardi B when they performed together in Philadelphia, PA.

But there were other clues that Cardi B and Offset were really married, rather than engaged.

For example, at the BET Awards last night, Offset thanked “his wife” — and added “and you should thank yours” — when he and Migos won the award for Best Group.

Offset thanks his wife Cardi B last night at the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/i0iBLfzuYV — Cardi B & Beyoncé News (@beyoncecardib) June 25, 2018

While neither Cardi B nor Offset have commented publicly about their alleged marriage, they have made reference to their impending nuptials on Twitter.

Cardi B recently made a reference to her baby shower, and how the planning for it made her “not want to do a wedding.”

Baby shower planning makes me not even wanna do a wedding ????????????shit Soo overwhelming ???????? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 24, 2018

She also recently defended her baby against a “hater” that came after her on Twitter.

Calling her child her “biggest blessing and her biggest gift,” Cardi B says that whenever she’s feeling depressed, she looks down at her stomach “and she feels happy again.”

Cardi B also made reference to the fact that she’s still “getting this money” and teased that while the general public wasn’t privy to the details of the recent deals she’d signed, “they will soon find out.”

Recently, too, Cardi B made the news when she donated more than $8,000 to the family of a young boy who was murdered in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The family admitted that without Cardi B’s donation, they wouldn’t have been able to cover his extensive funeral costs.

If the report from TMZ is true and Cardi B and Offset did get married last year and have been married for nine months, we wish them all the best with their new relationship and baby!