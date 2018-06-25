‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Week 5 Pairs Becca Kufrin & Wayne Newton, Guys Rewrite ‘Danke Shoen’ To Land A Rose

'The Bachelorette' spoilers for Episode 5 reveal that there will be singing and schmoozing in Las Vegas for Becca Kufrin and her remaining men.

Things got tense for Becca Kufrin and her guys in Utah during Episode 4 and Bachelorette spoilers suggest that things will get tense again when the crew heads to Las Vegas for the show airing on Monday, June 25. The men are getting feisty when it comes to scoring Becca’s roses and new teasers reveal some fun aspects about one big group date ahead.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, the first group date in the Week 5 show revolves around singing icon Wayne Newton. A new Bachelorette spoiler preview via People shares a clip of the outing and this will be a fun one. It looks like when Becca Kufrin and her group date guys initially gather, they won’t know what’s involved in this outing. However, Wayne Newton rides up to them on a horse and everybody goes wild.

Kufrin and her men will get a tour of Newton’s luxurious estate where he’ll share tidbits on some of the memorabilia he’s gathered over the years, including one of Frank Sinatra’s microphones. They’ll then sit down and Wayne will ask if they’re familiar with his song “Danke Shoen.” Most of them will be familiar with the song, and Newton will talk about how music is what love is all about. Then, he will challenge the bachelors to write a new verse to go along with the song.

Watch #TheBachelorette Guys Serenade Becca on a Group Date – with Wayne Newton's Help https://t.co/hDTKRSz3aT @BacheloretteABC — People (@people) June 25, 2018

As the guys tackle their challenge, Kufrin will get a chance to chat with Wayne and his wife Kathleen McCrone Newton. Wayne and Kathleen have been married since 1994 and Becca will surely get some words of wisdom from the two about love and how to build a lasting relationship.

Becca will get to spend some one-on-one time with many of the men as they work on their songwriting and photos from ABC for Episode 5 suggest that Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen will have some sizzling chemistry. Viewers should also watch for the sparks to fly with Blake Horstmann, and it looks like Leo Dottavio snags a kiss.

The Bachelorette spoilers have revealed that the men will then have to get up on stage to sing their new verse for Becca in front of an audience. The men will all don tuxedos and sing their hearts out, but everybody will have to tune in to see who gets the rose. In addition, it seems that things may get somewhat awkward between Becca and Chris Randone at some point during this date, and this comes back to cause issues before the rose ceremony.

Monday’s episode also features a two-on-one date involving model Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz and Becca Kufrin will face some difficult moments as she sorts through all of the drama on the way. ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season continues with Episode 5 airing on Monday, June 25 and spoilers tease that this will be a fun one.