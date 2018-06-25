Bella Hadid Shares Nearly Nude ‘Vogue’ Cover

The model is leaving very little to the imagination.

Bella Hadid is basically baring it all for Vogue Mexico.

Earlier today, the model showed off the sexy magazine cover with her 18 million-plus followers. In the black and white photo, Hadid sits in the sand wearing basically nothing. The 21-year-old leans her head back as she poses with her hands over her breasts with nothing underneath. Hadid is covered from head to toe in sand, wearing only a g-string thong and a couple of rings.

Gigi’s sister looks to be makeup free as she closes her eyes and leans her dark, wet locks back. The side-profile view definitely shows off Hadid’s long and lean figure. It doesn’t really come as much of a shock that Hadid’s nearly nude image has gained a ton of attention from her followers thus far with over 600,000 likes in addition to 2,300 comments within just three hours of being posted.

Many fans were quick to gush over how gorgeous the model looks in this particular shot while countless other fans couldn’t help but comment Hadid’s amazing body. Of course, a few fans just commented with heart-eye emojis and flame emojis to express their feelings.

“Killin it as always.”

“I love this so much you’re beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“Beautiful shot with a beautiful woman,” one more fan wrote.

Over the past day, Hadid also shared two more photos from the spread, including one close-up shot of her face. In the image, Bella again appears to be makeup free as she sports little speckles of sand around her face. Hadid thanks her team in the caption of the image and lets them know that the issue will be out in July. Again, this photo has received a ton of attention with over 747,000 likes as well as 3,000 plus comments.

Last month, Popsugar dished on Hadid’s workout routine that helps to keep her body so fit and flawless. In an interview, the supermodel told fans that her body just didn’t happen overnight, she works hard at the gym, sometimes even working out for two to three hours at a time. Bella has also trained with former UPenn football player and celebrity personal trainer, Joe Holder, who says that Hadid does a number of conditioning exercises.

“I’m big into conditioning, using battle ropes, Airdyne Bikes, Prowler, and of course their feet. Strength training is very good for injury prevention and making sure they increase their strength so then their overall work capacity can increase in conjunction with their base level of cardiovascular fitness.”

It’s also well-known that Hadid is really into boxing for her workouts. Keep doing what you’re doing, girl!