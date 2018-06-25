Katherine Heigl Apologizes, Says Cemetery Photos Were ‘Inappropriate’

The actress said she was trying to lighten up an experience that is "heavy" for her.

Katherine Heigl took to Instagram Sunday night to apologize for photos she posted that morning while visiting her the graves of her brother and her grandparents in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, New York. She said she realized they were “not appropriate” and had removed them from her account.

In one photo, Katherine posed next to her brother Jason’s gravestone. Us Weekly reports that he was killed in 1986 at the age of 16. His death was caused by injuries sustained in a car accident while going out to lunch with some school friends. She also posed next to her grandparents’ graves. Heigl’s husband Josh Kelley was with her, and they snapped a photo of Katherine standing next to a statue of an angel while Heigl made a goofy face. In another shot of her with the angel statue, she placed a caption that read, “I also managed to get in a little gossip with the girls.” In another, Josh was shown sitting next to a gravestone bearing his last name. They captioned that one with, “[He] found his own grave… which was weird.”

Followers quickly responded to the photos and said they found them “insensitive” and “tasteless.” Katherine later said that she had realized that they were right, that the pictures were “disrespectful” and “inappropriate.”

Katherine explained why she did it.

“It’s kind of a heavy thing to go and visit my loved ones’ graves, and I decided to find some moments of levity and humor and didn’t realize how inappropriate I was being. I deeply apologize and I thank you guys for understanding that sometimes I don’t think things through clearly enough and I am grateful for your input and for giving me a heads up when I’m maybe going too far. And thank you for forgiving me. Next time I will be more thoughtful about other people’s feelings and not just my own. “

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have been married over 10 years. They have three children together: 9-year-old Nancy, 6-year-old Adalaide, and Joshua, Jr. who will turn 2 in December. Among the roles for which she is best know is her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy. She has 45 acting credits to her name and five producing credits. The 39-year-old was nominated for two Golden Globes and in 2007 won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Grey’s Anatomy.