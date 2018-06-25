Pete Davidson’s Tattoo Artist Cautioned Him Against Getting More Ariana Grande Tattoos

Tattoos are permanent, after all, while relationships aren't.

Pete Davidson’s tattoo artist warned the Saturday Night Live star against getting more Ariana Grande tattoos – before giving him an Ariana Grande tattoo.

As ET Online reports, Jon Mesa, co-owner of No Idols Tattoo Shop in New York City’s Chinatown, told Pete that he should think twice, then three times, then four times about getting Ariana’s name or image tattooed onto his skin. Tattoos are permanent, after all, while relationships aren’t. Just ask Cazzie David: the face of Pete’s ex adorns his skin, and once Pete hooked up with Ariana, he called Mesa to discuss getting Cazzie covered up.

“I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees]. After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife.'”

It didn’t work, of course, as Mesa wound up inking Pete with not one, but two new Ariana tats.

“Relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

For what it’s worth, tattoos can be undone, it’s just painful and expensive. You can do as Pete did and have your unwanted tattoo done up into something else. Or you can undergo laser tattoo removal, which hurts like hell and costs between $200 and $500 per session. And it can lead to scarring, says YouTube user Alana Pearce.

More Photos of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson in New York City today pic.twitter.com/2SteIsPpQj — Ariana World Update (@_worldupdate) June 20, 2018

Pete’s not hurting for money, of course, though he’s not exactly loaded, either. Ariana, on the other hand, is super rich.

Of course, warnings that Pete may come to regret his Ariana tattoos in the same way he now regrets his Cazzie tattoos may be premature: by just about every measure, according to Page Six, Pete and Ariana are the real deal.

Already a ton of money has changed hands in the couple’s name. Ariana’s ring, which she showed off on Instagram, cost a reported $93,000. Similarly, the pair has recently purchased a $16 million house together, although, as one snarky Twitter user points out, “together” here mostly means “Ariana.”

“so ariana grande and pete davidson bought a 16 million dollar house together. pete’s net worth is 500k, so you know who played 15 million and a half of that lol”

Actually, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Pete Davidson is worth closer to $2 million, between his Saturday Night Live gig, the money he earned in his career before SNL, the odd comedy special, and so on. Ariana, on the other hand, is actually worth closer to $45 million, also according to Celebrity Net Worth.