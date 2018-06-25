Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Sues Children Who Cite His Declining Health As The Reason For Taking Over His Finances

Buzz Aldrin has accused his children and a business manager of elder abuse and slander after stating publicly that he suffers from dementia

Legendary astronaut Col. Buzz Aldrin is in a battle with two of his children who are seeking to take control of his finances. The 88-year-old space explorer, who has walked on the moon, has filed a lawsuit alleging that Andrew Aldrin and Janice Aldrin have slandered him by publicly declaring that his health is failing. Business manager Christina Korp is accused of helping Aldrin’s children gain legal power over the elder Aldrin’s affairs.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Col. Aldrin’s children believe that their father is suffering from “cognitive decline” and have petitioned the courts in Florida to order a competency examination by three mental health professionals. Aldrin says that his health is fine and has accused his children and Korp of elder abuse. The examinations are set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Col. Aldrin took action upon learning that Korp and his children have been illegally using his credit cards and bank accounts. In his filing, Aldrin alleges that the trio made a $500,000 transfer from his personal savings account to his businesses for their personal use. Aldrin owns Buzz Aldrin Enterprises and the nonprofit organization ShareSpace Foundation. Andrew, 60, and Janice, 51, oversee operations for the nonprofit.

Through their attorneys, the children expressed disappointment at the news of the lawsuit. Both Andrew and Janice believe that their father suffers from dementia, paranoia, and confusion. They have also stated that Aldrin is being influenced by others who do not have his best interests at heart.

“(We are) deeply disappointed and saddened by the unjustified lawsuit that has been brought against us individually and against the Foundation that we have built together as a family to carry on Dad’s legacy for generations to come,” the statement reads. “We love and respect our father very much and remain hopeful that we can rise above this situation and recover the strong relationship that built this foundation in the first place.”

Dr. James Spar, a professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at UCLA Medical School, performed a voluntary mental evaluation of Aldrin in April 2018. The doctor found that Col. Aldrin is “cognitively intact and retains all forms of decisional capacity.” Aldrin insists that no judge will rule that he is incapable of managing his own affairs.

“Nobody is going to come close to thinking I should be under a guardianship,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Aldrin has also accused Korp of continuing to represent herself as an employee after he terminated her employment last month. However, his children are said to have gained control of the board and Aldrin no longer had the power to hire or fire.