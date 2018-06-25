Jenelle Evans Hints That She May Not Return To ‘Teen Mom 2’ Next Season

Is Jenelle Evans leaving Teen Mom 2? The reality star took to social media to interact with her fans recently and hinted that she may not be returning to the MTV series for Season 9.

According to a June 25 report by OK! Magazine, Jenelle Evans says things are not looking good for her to return to Teen Mom 2. The mother-of-three is reportedly trying to negotiate her contract with MTV and is allegedly making some big demands. However, it the network doesn’t meet those demands it seems that Jenelle could decide to bounce.

After one of Jenelle’s fans tweeted that she would no longer watch Teen Mom 2 if Evans wasn’t apart of the show, the reality star replied, “We will see! So far not looking pretty.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 girls are negotiating their contracts in hopes of returning for Season 9 with some of their demands met. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that Jenelle is asking that her husband, David Eason, who was fired from the series back in February, be allowed to be present when cameras are filming in their home. She also wants MTV to allow David to come with her to the reunions and other filming obligations and believes the network should pay for his travel expenses.

“Jenelle is only negotiating through her lawyer. Some of the executive producers have been on the phone [with the lawyer] for the last few days, trying to negotiate. She was not budging and MTV was not budging. Basically, Jenelle wants David included in filming, and if that’s not possible, she wants him to be allowed to be around while she’s filming. She doesn’t care if he isn’t shown on-camera or paid. She told [the producer] that if she is filming at their home, she is not going to make David leave,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans’ Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus has signed on to do the show and gained a pay increase this season, while Leah Messer had a list of demands as well. Sources revealed that MTV shot down nearly all of Leah’s requests, including her inquiry about having a makeup artist do her cosmetic work before each and every filming day. However, Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska reportedly didn’t ask for any additions in their contract negotiations.

It seems that only time will tell if Jenelle Evans signs on for more, or officially puts her Teen Mom 2 days behind her.