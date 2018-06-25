Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Are Planning Another Engagement Party Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7

Jax Taylor shared some fun news with fans on Twitter over the weekend.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to celebrate their recent engagement with a second party.

As the couple films the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, they are getting ready to wed and as they chronicle the process, Taylor is keeping fans in the loop with their relationship milestones on Twitter.

“Brittany and Amazon have taken it to another level. She says it’s for the engagement party… lord help me for the wedding,” Taylor tweeted, according to a recent report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.

With his tweet, Taylor included a short video taken from the inside of his home in which a number of cardboard Amazon boxes were seen.

Earlier this month, while visiting their favorite restaurant, Neptune’s Net in Malibu, California, Taylor and Cartwright became engaged as a film crew captured footage. Hours later, the couple was seen arriving to their home in West Hollywood, where they were surprised with a party from their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, and Tom Sandoval.

Although they already had one party to celebrate their engagement, Taylor and Cartwright will soon be seen celebrating another and as they do, cameras will likely be filming for Season 7.

Although it has yet to be confirmed whether Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s second engagement party will be seen, it seems likely to expect that the majority of the fun pre-wedding moments between the couple will be seen. As for where these moments will be seen, it’s hard to say whether they will air on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 or if Bravo TV will bring back their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, for Season 2.

In late 2016, Taylor and Cartwright traveled to her hometown in Kentucky to film the first season of their spinoff, which aired last summer. Now, nearly two years after the couple filmed their show, the series has yet to be renewed.

Since Taylor and Cartwright became engaged, many viewers of Vanderpump Rules have been skeptical about whether or not getting married is a good decision. After all, it was just one year ago when Taylor cheated on Cartwright with former SUR Restaurant employee Faith Stowers and dumped her weeks later. That said, the couple doesn’t seem to be concerned with the backlash as they continue to plan for their upcoming nuptials.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV later this year.