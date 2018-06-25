Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama Jordan Craig Reportedly Furious That He Posted Photo With Their Son, Blames Khloe

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, Jordan Craig, is reportedly very angry that the NBA star shared a photo of their son with his half-sister True on Instagram.

According to a report by Radar Online, Jordan Craig was not happy about Tristan Thompson’s recent Instagram post, and is now blaming his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, for the entire situation.

Sources tell the outlet that Jordan Craig believes that Tristan Thompson is using their son, Prince Oliver Thompson, as a publicity stunt following all of the recent drama he and Khloe Kardashian have been dealing with due to his shocking cheating scandal back in April. Jordan reportedly prefers to keep little Prince out of the public eye, and has only shared one photo of the 18-month-old herself.

“Jordy is taking the high road and is not going to throw shade on Tristan publicly but she’s super pissed about this. She feels like he used their son for a publicity stunt and she’s convinced Khloe is to blame. Jordy’s happy Tristan’s promised to spend more time with Prince but she’s not so happy about Khloe being a part of her son’s life, that’s still a very hard pill to swallow,” one insider revealed of the situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson’s most recent Instagram posts have been centered around his children. The NBA star posted a photo of his new bling for Father’s Day, which included two gold chains that donned his kids’ names on them. A couple of days later, Thompson posted his first ever photo with Prince and True.

In the sweet snapshot, Tristan is seen shirtless and sitting on the floor. Both of his children are sitting on his lap, and there is a basketball sitting in front of them. Some fans believed this is likely the first time that Prince met his little half-sister, True, as Tristan and Khloe only just moved back to L.A., and hadn’t been home since before little True’s birth back in April.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are seemingly still working through relationship issues, and are trying to put their family together and focus on the kids in the wake of Tristan’s recent cheating scandal, where he was busted cheating on Khloe with multiple women just days before she gave birth to their daughter.

Jordan Craig has not publicly spoken out about the situation with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, but insiders close to her reveal that she’s not thrilled with the situation.