Brie Bella Responds To Rumors Claiming Nikki Bella & John Cena’s Breakup Was Fake

Brie admits she's been having to "bite her tongue" amid the rumors.

Brie Bella is addressing reports claiming her sister Nikki Bella’s recent split – and possible reconciliation – with former fiance John Cena was all faked for publicity. The WWE star hit back at the claims in an interview with Metro.co.uk, denying that Nikki and John broke off their engagement as a publicity stunt.

In the interview, Bella claimed that she’s been having to “bite her tongue” on a daily basis when it comes to the trolls who accused Bella and Cena of manufacturing their breakup.

“I so badly would love to go on a Twitter rant or an Instagram story rant and just tell people, ‘Listen, I’m the sister and I see everything, and you’re wrong, you’re wrong, you’re wrong!'” Brie, who makes up half of the Bella Twins with her twin sister, said, clapping back at those accusing the two of not being truthful about their relationship.

“It’s been really hard for her to relive – especially when people call all the drama fake,” Bella then continued while addressing her sister’s relationship with her fellow wrestler, referring to the star watching back painful scenes with her ex on Total Bellas. “It’s like, ‘Nope, this is real life!'”

Brie then addressed the recent sighting of the former couple spending time together, denying that just because they were photographed together it means that they’re back together and their split was bogus.

“When I see my sister and John get all this hate because they’re seen out for breakfast, and people say, ‘Oh, it’s fake,’ it’s like, ‘No, it’s not!'” Bella, who is married to WWE star Daniel Bryan, said. “They were together for six years, they can meet for breakfast and talk! It’s crazy that there’s all these rumors!”

Inquisitr reported that a number of people accused the couple of faking their split earlier this year, suggesting the breakup was all for a ratings ploy to get people to tune in to the Bella Twins’ E! reality show, Total Bellas, a spin-off of Total Divas, on which John and his relationship with Nikki features very prominently.

As for whether or not the twosome are officially back together after calling off their engagement in April, just one month before they were expected to get married, Bella simply told the site that her sister is now “taking it all day by day” when it comes to a possible reconciliation with her boyfriend of six years.

People reported earlier this month that the two are back together, though neither have officially confirmed the report.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Adding that although she’s “rooting for them” to potentially get back together, Brie told Metro.co.uk that the only thing she wants for her sister and fellow WWE wrestler is for them to be happy, whether that’s together as a couple or living their lives separately.

“She definitely wants to be a mom in her future, but right now she just wants to see if her and John are meant to be. I think she’s just concentrating on that,” Brie then added of Nikki.

As Inquisitr previously reported, John has made no secret of the fact that he wants to get back together with Nikki in the wake of their split earlier this year, even making a very public plea to win her back during an appearance on NBC’s Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb in May by admitting that he wants to have children with her, despite previously making it clear that he did not want to become a father.

Inquisitr also revealed that Brie admitted shortly after the couple’s split that she believed there was a chance that her sister and her ex may find their way back to one another eventually.

Speaking to Us Weekly just a few days after the former couple announced their split in an emotional statement shared on Instagram, Bella said that she loves John as if he were her brother and added that she’ll always consider him to be family, despite the twosome’s split.

Brie also added that while she’s willing the former couple to get back together because she loves them both, she said at the time that “everyone just supports whatever decisions they make.”