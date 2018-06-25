President Donald Trump Blasts Virginia Red Hen Restaurant That Asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Leave

POTUS slams restaurant as "filthy" outside.

A Lexington, Virginia Red Hen restaurant asked White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to leave last week. Since then President Donald Trump blasted the location on Twitter.

According to an NBC News report, the president tweeted about the how filthy the exterior of the restaurant in Virginia is, and he explained his rule about dirty exteriors.

Early this morning, Donald Trump tweeted to his 53.1 million followers on Twitter, “The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!”

At this time, nobody knows for sure if the president ever visited the location, which is near the Shenandoah Valley. Judging from pictures of the Red Hen, the exterior appears to be in reasonable repair, and it looks clean, and the paint is good. The canopies have some weathering, which could be part of the restaurant’s aesthetic. Also, the restaurant passed its most recent Virginia state health inspection a few months ago in February. The report, dated February 6, did not require a follow-up.

The attack is the latest in a long line that the restaurant received since its co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson asked that the press secretary and her party leave the establishment. Sanders later tweeted about the incident. She said, “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

Inquisitr reported that popular review website Yelp had to take the Red Hen’s page down on Saturday to review the rash of reviews it experienced that were based on political ideologies instead of the actual service and food, which was a violation of Yelp’s review policies. In a day, the restaurant received thousands of reviews both positive and negative because of its actions with the press secretary.

Also, other restaurants with the same or similar name have also experienced plenty of negative feedback due to mixups based on their names, according to Inquisitr.

There’s no word yet on the ethical and legal implications of Donald Trump’s tweet against the Red Hen.