‘Pawn Stars’ Old Man Passed Away At 77, Says Son Rick Harrison

Reports from celeb site TMZ indicate that Richard Harrison, the “Old Man” from History Network show Pawn Stars, has passed away at the age of 77. Harrison is survived by his son, Rick Harrison, who made the announcement.

‘”‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over.”

In the early 1980s, ‘Old Man’ and his son Rick moved to Los Vegas and opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with his son. When the producers of Pawn Stars first met the father and son duo, they knew they had an instant success on their hands. The show began filming in 2009, following the daily lives of the two men.

Since that time, the History Network has shown an addition of Corey, ‘Old Man’ Harrison’s grandson, which has been good for the network ratings. The show’s successful nature is based upon the camaraderie and clashing of the three men as they decide what items are worth, as well as whether or not to accept them into the shop.

The owners of the pawn shop must use their skills and knowledge to distinguish between commonplace items and those that are valuable and historic in nature.

Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison was surrounded by loved ones as he passed peacefully away this morning. His son posted the news of his death on social media and had the following sentiment to say.

“He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor.”

Rick stated that his father is his hero and is thankful that he got a “very cool ‘Old Man'” as his dad. He feels fortunate that he was able to work at the pawn shop for so many years alongside his father, allowing the world to experience the great man he was through the last 15 seasons of the show Pawn Stars.

Harrison’s grandson Corey added the following sentiments.

“I was lucky enough to spend 15 years of my life working with the old man. He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well. I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor.”

Harrison is survived by his wife Joanne and their three sons, Joseph, Rick, and Chris. The cause of his death has not been revealed at this time.