Carrie Underwood ’95 Percent’ Better After Facial Injury ‘Difficulties,’ Says Ludacris

Ludacris is revealing how Carrie's doing since getting more than 40 stitches to her face.

Carrie Underwood is now “95 percent” better following a nasty fall that left her with more than 40 stitches in her face, according to Ludacris. The rapper gave an update on how Carrie is doing in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he praised the star for being so strong in the wake of her injuries, which also included a broken wrist, a number of scrapes, and a chipped tooth.

Ludacris spoke about Underwood’s “difficulties” and her recovery at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards on June 23, which is where the duo performed their inspiring track “The Champion” live for the very first time.

When asked how he thinks Carrie is doing now – seven months after she sustained the injuries after falling on some steps outside her home near Nashville – the rapper confessed that he thinks she’s almost back to 100 percent but still has a little bit more recovering to do before she’s fully recovered.

“Everybody has difficulties and she’s definitely one, like, I would say about 95 percent better,” Ludacris said backstage at the award show after taking to the stage with Underwood to close out the awards. “She’s very strong. Anybody that has a strong will and a strong mind, they’ll be able to bounce back.”

Ludacris also noted that their very inspiring hit “The Champion” – which is about being strong and rising to the top – speaks a lot to what Carrie has been through since falling in November.

“It’s a powerful message in the song so we want to make sure everybody hears it. Anybody that’s going through any type of struggle, or people that need positive motivation and inspiration, that’s literally what this song is about,” he said of the song, which Underwood co-wrote for NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Super Bowl back in February.

“Sometimes you go through difficulties and you have to remind yourself how much of a champion you are,” added the rapper while speaking to ET about his and Underwood’s somewhat surprising collaboration.

Though Carrie has stepped out on multiple occasions since her accident, first making her big comeback at the 2018 ACM Awards in April and then appearing at the 2018 CMT Awards – where Inquisitr reported that her seriously toned legs stole the show – earlier this month, her injuries are still being discussed.

Ludacris’s comments come just days after Underwood’s friend and radio host Bobby Bones admitted that the former American Idol winner thinks she looks very different after the accident after initially warning fans that she may not look the same.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Bones told People that he didn’t see any drastic scars on the star’s face when he saw her following the fall.

“I think, in her mind, it was a pretty bad injury that took a while to come back from,” he said, adding that he believes Carrie still thinks she looks different. The radio personality also noted the star “had reconstruction on her face” but still “looks wonderful.”

“I don’t know that I would’ve even noticed it,” he then added of the injury above her lip, though, as Inquisitr reported earlier this year, a very small scar leading from her nose to her lip has been visible during some of her recent appearances.

As reported by One Country, The Bobby Bones Show was one of the first media outlets Carrie spoke to after her injury, with the candid radio interview with Bones marking the first time she spoke in detail about what happened to cause her to get between 40 and 50 stitches to her mouth and also break her wrist.

Underwood confirmed that she tripped and fell on some steps while taking her dogs outside.

“I’ve been very fortunate in the healing process… I was at a point where I didn’t know how it was going to end up,” Carrie explained earlier this year, adding that she was even worried her son would be scared of her because of the scarring the accident caused.

Underwood also spoke to Today’s Hoda Kotb about the fall in May while promoting her Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure line, revealing that the main reason the scars are barely visible is because she has a team of professionals who help her to cover the scars with makeup.

“I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste,” Carrie said of covering up the damage, before adding that she’s starting to feel “a little more back to normal” every day.