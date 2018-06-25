‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 26: Steffy Realizes How Sick Bill Is

Steffy takes a stand.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 26 reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) has not given up on being with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). According to Highlight Hollywood,“Bill tells a frustrated and unaccepting Steffy that he loves her with all of his heart.” He still desires Steffy and wants them to share a future together, no matter the cost. Once again he will lambaste his son, Liam (Scott Clifton), and tell her that she needs a man who will stand by her. After all, Liam jumped from her to Hope (Annika Noelle) in a matter of minutes.

“You need a man who is committed to you.”

However, Steffy is having none of it. According to Soap Central,“Bill stuns Steffy when he tells her how much he loves her.” She cannot believe that he still does not understand that she doesn’t want to be with him and wants a life with Liam and Kelly. His claim that he loves her will leave her flabbergasted because he has actively tried to rip her family apart. After all, she is the mother of his granddaughter, Kelly, and engaged to his son. In her eyes, his obsession with her has caused her so much pain and heartache.

RT if you think Bill’s daydream might become a reality. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/clBI03CxNw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 22, 2018

“That is wrong and it’s disgusting.”

Steffy can’t stand Bill and knows that being with him would be wrong and disgusting. She feels that that one night with him was a mistake. According to She Knows Soaps, Dollar Bill also lets her know that everything he does, he does for her. In other words, the chaos he has caused was in her best interest. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Bill will turn on the pressure and tell her the consequences if she doesn’t comply with his wishes. So, if he goes to the cops on her mom, it will also be in her best interest. In Bill’s mind, Steffy’s best interests always lead her to him.

Unrelenting in his love for Steffy, Dollar Bill makes another meddling move to keep her apart from Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/uQWiT9RA66 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/nq6rp8QAD6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 21, 2018

“I’m gonna put an end to your manipulation once and for all!”

But it seems as if Steffy has had it with her ex-father-in-law and ardent pursuer. The weekly spoiler preview shows Steffy telling Bill that she has had enough of his manipulative tactics. He is blackmailing her with her mother’s misdeeds. Taylor (Hunter Tylo) shot him and he did not report it to the police, instead, he is using this information for his own benefit to blackmail Steffy to be with him. He told her that if she marries Liam, he will go to the cops.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy is determined to take charge of her life again. She may choose to tell Liam of both her mother’s actions and Bill’s threats. Or she may choose another path entirely. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.