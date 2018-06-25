Gwyneth Paltrow Rocks Tiny Black Bikini On Vacation With Brad Falchuk

Forty-five-year-old Gwyneth showed off her toned body in a string bikini.

Gwyneth Paltrow is rocking a tiny black bikini during a recent vacation to Italy with fiancé Brad Falchuck. Daily Mail shared new photos of the actress showing off her very impressive bikini body in a two-piece swimsuit while spending some time with her man off the coast of Capri, Italy.

The site claimed that Gwyneth was showing off some serious skin while soaking up the sun in Europe, revealing her toned legs and rock hard abs while she and the Glee co-creator spent some time on a yacht owned by fashion designer Valentino.

Forty-five-year-old Paltrow proved that age is most definitely just a number in the candid new snaps as she spent some time on the yacht in the string bikini, showering on the boat after taking a dip in the ocean.

The pictures showed Gwyneth appearing to go makeup free during her getaway on the ocean with her hair was slicked back with water as the couple spent some time with friends on the big luxury boat where the actress was proudly showing off her bikini body.

As reported by Vogue, the couple – who first met when Paltrow guest starred on Glee in 2010 – officially confirmed their engagement in January in a joint statement issued to the ABC morning show Good Morning America.

In the statement, Paltrow and Falchuck said that they “feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

But while Gwyneth no doubt looked incredible as she showed off some skin in her black string bikini, the star has been very open in the past about all the hard work that goes into her dedication to diet and fitness. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

ELLE reported earlier this year that Paltrow, who is a vegan, opened up about her diet in a podcast for her lifestyle brand GOOP, where she revealed just how cleanly she eats to keep her bikini body in shape.

The site claimed that Gwyneth often starts the day with a Moon Just dust shake, which consists of “powdered blend of goji, rehmannia (a plant-derived herb, popular in Traditional Chinese Medicine), schisandra (a potent ‘superberry’), pearl and stevia.”

According to the site, Gwyneth’s healthy juice breakfast “promises to get you glowing from the inside, out.”

As for her exercise routine, she told The Edit per Toronto Sun last year that she used to work out two hours a day, but has cut down a little on the amount of time she spends in the gym because she’s getting older.

“I used to exercise for two hours a day… An hour of cardio and an hour of weights. But there’s just no time anymore,” Paltrow said. “I’m getting old, my back hurts! It’s depressing.”

The site reported that Gwyneth is also a keen follower of the Tracy Anderson workout method and first began working out with the trainer back in 2006.